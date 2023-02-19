From paying legal bills to dividing up property and pensions – how much does a divorce cost?

Not everyone was feeling the love in the run-up to Valentine’s Day last week: when Fox News anchor Julie Banderas was asked during a TV segment if she was getting anything for the occasion, she responded with an expletive and said she was getting a divorce.

Ireland, which only narrowly voted in favour of introducing divorce 28 years ago, may not have the US’s stratospheric divorce rates, but they are on the rise. Divorce applications jumped 11pc to a record 5,856 in 2021, partly because of a change in the law in December 2019 that halved the waiting time required for couples to get a divorce to two years from four.

Separation and divorce don’t just take an emotional toll on couples and their children: the financial fallout can last a lifetime, not least because it usually leads to a drop in living standards for both spouses. The following is a guide to the costs of divorce and how to limit them.

Legal fees

The cost of a divorce depends heavily on whether the split is contested. If the divorce is straightforward, the costs through a solicitor will range from €2,000 to €4,000 plus VAT. Unfortunately, bitterness and loathing can overtake financial common sense after a marital breakdown, and the more acrimonious the divorce, the bigger the legal bills. A fully contested divorce could lead to legal bills of between €10,000 and €40,000 plus VAT, and a financial settlement could cost one partner multiples of that. So unless you have money to burn in court, try to avoid conflict.

“The average solicitor or barrister won’t go to court for less than €3,000 a day, so settling outside of court is the best option for both parties,” says financial adviser Carol Brick from HerMoney.ie

Usually there are no fixed rates for hiring a solicitor, so get some quotes before deciding which one to use. If you can’t afford a solicitor, you may be eligible for legal aid from the Legal Aid Board or you could avail of free advice from one of the Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC).

Consider alternatives

If it’s not important for you to secure a decree of divorce to allow you to remarry, you could explore if nullity – where a judge rules that a marriage never existed – is an option. However, if you die, your former spouse could still be entitled to claim a share of your estate, though a judge can extinguish a spouse’s succession rights when granting a decree of judicial separation.

If both parties want to press ahead with a divorce and are in full agreement about the terms of a divorce, they can get a DIY divorce for as little as €500. There are companies that specialise in guiding people through the paperwork, step by step.

If you and your ex-partner are open to negotiating terms of a divorce or separation agreement without needing a solicitor to make decisions about children, the family home, division of assets and other financial matters, mediation will allow you to do so for a fraction of the cost. A new mediation law enacted in early 2018 allows couples to achieve a legal separation outside the courtroom. The State’s mediation service, which is available through the Legal Aid Board, is free and is not means-tested, but you can hire a private mediator.

“A legally binding separation through mediation costs between €1,000 and €1,500 per adult,” says mediator Michelle Browne, who has been divorced twice. “You need to find a mediator who specialises in separation and divorce.”

While you must present in front of a judge if you want a pension adjustment order or a divorce, an agreement on the terms reached during mediation would significantly reduce legal costs.

“If you go into court with the paperwork in order and an agreement made outside of court, it should cost €5,000 if using a solicitor,” Browne says.

Finding assets

If you apply for a divorce, you’ll have to provide the court with a sworn affidavit of means, namely a statement that sets out your financial position, from your assets and income to your debts and outgoings. You will have to vouch for these through documents such as pay slips, bank statements and utility bills.

During combative court battles, some spouses may seek to hide bank accounts, shares, pensions and even cash and properties, prompting their estranged partners to make applications to the court to compel the other party to disclose these assets. This kind of tit-for-tat simply makes proceedings more expensive for both parties, so it’s best to be upfront and provide your financial information when requested, Browne says.

“Some people come into mediation and say, ‘I think he has more than what he is letting on, and if we get to court, we’ll find it,” she says. “But the cost of a forensic accountant varies from €200 to €300 an hour and the costs of finding that asset must be weighed up against the value of that asset.

“If someone has ‘given away’ €50,000 to their mother or father, for instance, it is often very hard to find, and the cost of the investigation is often not worth it. You might need a barrister, solicitor, and a forensic accountant to go after that money and face a bill of €50,000. Even then, you may not even find that money.”

Dividing property

By far the trickiest financial aspect of divorce and separation right now is what to do with the family home because the person who moves out is often at the mercy of a dysfunctional, expensive rental market, according to Patrick McGettigan, managing director of McGettigan Financial Planning. Indeed, the housing crisis has forced many estranged couples to remain living together indefinitely because they cannot afford a new mortgage or rent on another property.

When heterosexual couples with young children separate, it is typically the man who moves out of the family home, and he would need to rent a property close-by with a spare bedroom for when the children stay over. However, there were just 1,096 homes available to rent on February 1, down 20pc on the same date a year ago, while rents were up almost 14pc in the last quarter of 2022, the latest Daft.ie report has found.

“This means that instead of having two incomes financing one home, you now have two incomes financing two homes, which would drastically reduce each other’s disposable income,” McGettigan says.

If you don’t have children together or your children are adults, you may be able to sell the family home and have enough from the proceeds for a deposit on a new home, as a result of growth in house prices in recent years. And under new Central Bank lending rules, divorced or separated people not tied to their first mortgage are treated as first-time buyers and only need a 10pc deposit to buy a new home, compared to 20pc previously.

But because you now have a single income, you may struggle to qualify for a large enough mortgage in your preferred area and your ability to repay a mortgage will also be hindered by rising interest rates, as well as any maintenance you may be paying. Most lenders will only give you a mortgage until you are 65 (though some will stretch it out till 70), and a shorter loan term increases the size of your mortgage repayments.

“A couple who got a mortgage on a joint income as 30-year-olds could get a 35-year mortgage, and 15 years later, after they’ve divorced, you might have a man only getting a 20-year term on one income.

“More often than not, a man will rent for a long time and is quite often not in a position to buy a property of his own until he’s in a new relationship and there are two salaries involved.”

Splitting the pension

Besides the shared family home, a pension is typically the most valuable asset, and the court will order that the fund be divided into whatever proportions are considered appropriate, Brick says. This is called a pension adjustment order.

“There was an old saying back in the day that women needed ‘running away money’,” McGettigan says. “Younger women these days are more financially independent and are savvy about finances; they’re having conversations in the workplace with HR people about salary and pensions.

“Where it can get tricky is when older people are separating. Someone in their early 60s would not have had the time to build up a pension pot if they worked in the home for 30 years, providing a situation that enabled their spouse to go out and work.”

Pensions are particularly complex, so you should seek specialist advice about the value of a pension, Brick adds.