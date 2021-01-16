| 6.4°C Dublin

From mortgage switching to retrofitting – how your house can help your wallet

New normal: Our homes are now doubling up in function, adding a home office can increase value Expand

New normal: Our homes are now doubling up in function, adding a home office can increase value

Sinead Ryan

As if we didn’t get enough of our own four walls in 2020, the new year begins with us back in full lockdown.

Doubling (or tripling) as home, workplace, creche and school in some cases, this week I thought I’d focus on the financial aspects of your house. How to make money, save money and spend your money when it comes to bricks and mortar until we all get to go out again.

2020 and Covid brought significant changes to the way property is treated.

