From mortgage switching to retrofitting – how your house can help your wallet

As if we didn’t get enough of our own four walls in 2020, the new year begins with us back in full lockdown.

Doubling (or tripling) as home, workplace, creche and school in some cases, this week I thought I’d focus on the financial aspects of your house. How to make money, save money and spend your money when it comes to bricks and mortar until we all get to go out again.

2020 and Covid brought significant changes to the way property is treated.

Renters, for instance, are once again protected from eviction. Mortgagees are finding accessing finance easier than ever while new products come on stream to ‘release equity’. Here’s the latest:

Saving Money

• Switching your mortgage is the top way to save thousands.

Recent Central Bank research found savings of over €10,000 could be made just by moving to a slightly lower interest rate – even with your existing lender. Work out your loan-to-value ratio (divide your outstanding mortgage by the house’s value). Anything under 80pc and you should call your bank and see if they’ll offer a better rate to you. If not, are you prepared to move elsewhere? A mortgage broker will find out for you, and do all the legwork (and paperwork) for around €500 or even less.

• Life insurance is a necessary element of home ownership. But if you haven’t looked at yours since you bought the house, or worse, bought the policy from your bank, it’s time to move. Rates have dropped as we live longer, and if you’re in good health, you can save on premiums by getting a new quote based on the outstanding balance and term.

• House insurance is also needed, but most people are over-insured, which is a waste of money. Your ‘buildings’ cover should only be for the re-build value, not market value. Most contents have a ‘per item’ limit – find out what it is and anything over it (e.g. jewellery, bikes) should be insured under ‘All Risks’. That means you get their actual value for the premium you pay.

Making Money

Almost seven in ten Irish homes are under-occupied. The figure, from the European Commission, puts us near the top of the EU table with 2.1 per person, compared to the average of 1.6.

Mainly this is down to empty-nesters and the particular emotion we place on the family home. It’s a terrible waste of space, especially for pensioners on low fixed incomes. There are several ways to utilise larger homes for financial gain.

• Rent-a-Room lets you earn up to €14,000 a year by letting out a room in your home to a long-term tenant, e.g. a student.

At the moment, obviously, most people would be nervous, but it’s something to consider later in the year. The income isn’t taxable, you don’t become a ‘landlord’ under the Residential Tenancies Act and get to set whatever ground rules you want.

• Equity Release products aimed at the asset-rich, cash-poor class have just re-emerged after years in banishment. They are effectively mortgages without repayments for those aged 60+ allowing you borrow between 15 – 40pc of your home’s value as a lump sum with the amount rolled up with interest (currently 5.5pc p.a.) and repaid after you die.

Although you should study carefully and get independent legal advice, there is a huge demand for products like this, as mainstream banks don’t like lending to pensioners.

Spryfinance.ie, part of the Seniors Money group, has just launched its product in Ireland. Tread carefully, but the website gives comprehensive information.

• Downsizing by moving home is free from Capital Gains Tax for home-owners. Many older people take the opportunity to sell up a large, older house, freeing it for a family, in favour of a smaller, newer apartment, or buying two and letting out one to supplement retirement income. Although income tax is payable on rent received, pensioners are the least likely to be in the tax net, and can earn more than workers before paying tax. They’ll also save on energy bills, property tax and insurance.

• We’re all working from home again. So, it’s worth seeing if you can claim extra benefits for doing so. Employers are allowed pay you up to €3.20 per day in tax-free expenses for the use of your light, heat and broadband. Ask for it.

If not, you can claim around 10pc of utility bills as a working expense with Revenue.

Future Proofing

• Retrofitting your home to reduce energy consumption is a slow-burner in terms of savings, but a sure one.

There are grants available to anybody who wants them (they are not means tested) from the SEAI, as long as your home is pre-2006.

They cover around a third of the costs of attic, wall and external insulation, heat pumps and solar panels, see seai.ie.

• A home office is the newest must-have for house buyers. Renovating one, building on, or even putting in a garden office is a great investment toward adding value to your home.

Shortcuts to more financial security

Savings v Borrowings

Covid-19 has resulted in a peculiar reality in terms of family finances.

While it is true that many people lost their job or had hours reduced in 2020, others found themselves with more money than usual.

This was due to enhanced social protection measures and very little to spend our money on. For up to six months many qualified for a mortgage payment break.

Household wealth stands at €817bn (or €166,051 per person), although most of this is caught up in property. But it compares to our liabilities (loans) at €143bn.

Paying down debt is a popular way to use lump sums in savings. But is it worth it?

The sums:

A mortgage of €250,000 at 3pc p.a. over 25 years, has normal monthly repayments of €1,185.53, and costs a whopping €105,659 in interest alone over the term.

Paying off €50,000 would reduce the monthly outgoing to €948.42 and cut the credit cost to €84,526, a saving of €2,845.32 annually and €21,133 in interest.

However, if you maintain normal repayments you’ll also shave six years off the loan – a double whammy against it.

Mortgage debt is the cheapest kind. If you have higher-interest-bearing loans such as credit cards, credit union or personal loans, you’re far better off paying these down first with savings. It frees up monthly payments, and the lender gets far less of your money in interest.