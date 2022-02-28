Four out of 10 consumers never switch energy supplier despite surge in prices

Electricity and gas prices are surging yet four out of 10 consumers have never switched supplier. Photo: Matthias Lindner

HUGE numbers of energy customers have never switched supplier despite an unprecedented surge in prices in the last year.

Research commissioned by the energy regulator has found that there was a rise in the numbers switching last year.

But 39pc of consumers in the electricity market and 40pc in the gas market have never switched suppliers, according to the annual consumer survey from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The commission said switching levels increased slightly in 2021, with 19pc of electricity and 20pc of gas customers switching in the past year.

“The main driver of switching has been the money-saving opportunities,” the regulator said.

More than 35 separate price rise announcements have been made in the past year, with a number of suppliers announcing a number of double-digit increases.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to put more pressure on wholesale costs, which is likely to see further consumer price increases this year.

Covid-19 has led to difficulties paying energy bills for a large number of customers.

Some 12p of electricity customers and 21pc of gas customers indicated the household’s ability to pay bills has been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

The survey, conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes Ltd and The Research Perspective Ltd, found that there was a big increase in consumers and businesses using price comparison websites to switch supplier.

Ease of switching remains high at 94pc for electricity and 92pc for gas, the CRU said, based on the survey results.

And there has been an improvement in the ability of consumers and businesses to compare offers.

Bill understanding has improved on the already high levels recorded in 2020, with more customers now claiming to read at least some part of their bill.

An increased number of domestic electricity customers indicate that they now open their bill and read it in detail.

And there has been an increase in the number of consumers who submit their own meter reading.

Half of energy customers are aware of the potential to make a payment arrangement with their supplier in the event of a payment issue.

Commissioner with the CRU Aoife MacEvilly appealed to consumers to switch.

“While switching rates have remained steady, with recent price increases across all suppliers, now is the time to be an active consumer and negotiate or switch your supplier to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.”

She advised customers who may be vulnerable due to advancing age, disability, or illness to avail of additional protections by contacting their energy supplier to register on their priority and/or special services register.

Energy suppliers are required to maintain a register of their customers who are critically dependent on electrically powered equipment.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned last week of rising energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But he said no new measures were likely to be announced to ease rising energy costs in Ireland, such as delaying the carbon tax hike or extending electricity bonuses to gas users, because chasing inflation eventually “becomes self-defeating”.

He also ruled out the €200 electricity credit, which will be taken off bills in March and April, being extended to gas providers to ease the pressure on those customers.