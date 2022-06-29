Food prices here the second most expensive in the Eurozone and rising

FOOD prices in Ireland are the second most expensive in the Eurozone.

When compared with the other members of the European Union, food prices here are the third most expensive, according to a new Central Statistics Office (CSO) survey.

Prices here are 17pc higher than the average in the 27 countries that make up the EU, the CSO said.

Prices for the various types of foods in Ireland last year were all higher than the EU27 average, except for fish which was 3pc lower in price.

Milk, cheese and egg prices were 25pc higher than the EU27 average.

The cost of oils and fats were 22pc higher and bread and cereals were 20pc more expensive in this country than the average in the European Union.

Overall, prices for food were the second most expensive in the 19 countries that make up the Eurozone, and third most expensive in the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

This country is the second most expensive country in the Eurozone for alcohol.

And Ireland is the most expensive for tobacco of 36 countries surveyed last year by the CSO.

Tobacco prices are 145pc higher than the EU27 average.

Senior statistician with the CSO Edel Flannery said “Looking at how the price levels of food, beverages, and tobacco in Ireland compared with other European countries in 2021, Ireland was the second most expensive country in the Eurozone and third most expensive of the 27 European Union countries for food, with prices 17pc above the average for the EU27.

“Of the 36 countries surveyed, food was most expensive in Switzerland at 69pc above the EU27 average, and least expensive in Turkey at 37pc below the EU27 average.”

She said that when specific food categories are looked at prices for the various types of foods in Ireland were all higher than the EU27 average in 2021, except for fish.

Prices for milk, cheese and eggs in Ireland were 25pc higher than the EU27 average, while oils and fats were 22pc higher, and bread and cereals were 20pc higher.

When it comes to non-alcoholic beverages, Ireland was joint with Malta as the most expensive of the Eurozone in 2021, and second most expensive of the EU27 countries, with prices 37pc higher than the EU27 average, Ms Flannery said.

Norway was the most expensive of the 36 countries for non-alcoholic beverages.

Prices are 55pc above the EU27 average, while Turkey was the least expensive with prices 33pc below the EU27 average.

Prices for alcohol are double the average for the EU, making Ireland the second most expensive country in the Eurozone.

Alcoholic beverages were cheapest in North Macedonia, at 19pc below the EU27 average.

For tobacco, Ireland was the most expensive of the 36 countries surveyed last year, Ms Flannery said.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the quality of food and drink in Ireland is generally considered high, but this does not make these figures any easier to digest.

“We’re constantly led to believe that there’s intense competition in Ireland in the grocery sector. But that seems hard to believe when you look at the price figures.

“The effect of Government policy and taxation is clearly seen in the tobacco and alcohol figures where our prices are miles above the EU average. And the alcohol figures would have been compiled before MUP on alcohol was introduced, which has increased our prices further,” Mr Cassidy said.