Food prices are rising at twice the general rate of inflation

Food prices rose by 8.6pc in the year to July, according to the European harmonised measure of inflation. Photo: Yui Mok

Food price rises are keeping the overall rate of inflation high, new figures show.

Overall prices in this country are estimated to have risen by 4.6pc in the year to July, according to the inflation measure used by the European statistics agency.

But the rate of increase in food prices is twice this at 8.6pc, Eurostat said.

What Eurostat calls the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices does not include mortgage costs, so it is a lower figure than the inflation figure issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

For the month of July overall prices were up 0.2pc in this country compared with the previous month, according to the EU Harmonised Index.

The figures for Ireland are compiled by the CSO and provided to Eurostat.

The overall harmonised index at 4.6pc in July compared with a year earlier is down from an annual increase of 4.8pc in June.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food prices, is estimated to have risen by 5pc since July of last year, down from a rate of 5.7pc in June.

For the Eurozone as a whole, the annual inflation rate was 5.5pc in July.

Eurostat and the CSO said energy prices are estimated to have increased by 0.2pc in the month but decreased by 1.3pc over the 12 months to July 2023.

This will raise eyebrows among consumers as only small operator Pinergy has cut its prices this year.

All the other big players have yet to reduce their electricity and gas prices.

Food prices are estimated to have risen by 0.2pc in the last month and increased by 8.6pc in the last 12 months, the CSO and Eurostat said.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest flash estimate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 4.6pc in the past year.”

He said transport costs increased by 1.3pc in the month and decreased by 4.1pc in the 12 months to July.