Fixing to save? Locking in your home loan for 10 or 20 years could save tens of thousands — or more, if interest rates start to surge

A homeowner could save €64,000 on their mortgage over 20 years by locking into a cheap fixed rate ahead of any interest rate rises, an analysis by the mortgage brokers Dowling Financial has found.

The savings would be even more substantial if interest rates rise considerably — and for a sustained period — in the coming years.

Although interest rates have been at record lows for more than a decade — and are likely to remain low while economies recover from the pandemic, there are expectations that interest rates could start to rise within a couple of years. This would push up mortgage bills for many homeowners — though those with fixed mortgages would be shielded from interest rate hikes.

Earlier this summer, two lenders launched fixed-rate mortgages that were at least twice as long as any fixed-rate mortgage available in Ireland up until then. Last May, Finance Ireland became the first lender to offer a fixed-rate mortgage of 20 years. Last June, Avant Money started to offer fixed-rate mortgages of up to 30 years — including for 20, 25 and 30 years. It is possible to get a 20-year fixed rate mortgage with an interest rate of less than 3pc from either lender.

There are other advantages to these long-term fixed-rate loans. With Finance Ireland’s 20-year fixed rate for example, your interest rate reduces as your ltv ratio (percentage of the property price of your home that you’re borrowing) reduces.

Certainty is one of the biggest benefits of a fixed mortgage as your monthly repayments will remain the same for a set period of time, regardless of rate movements.

“Any first-time buyer should give serious consideration to long-term fixed rates,” said Michael Dowling, managing director of Dowling Financial. “Interest rates are at historically low levels.”

A fixed-rate mortgage can cost you money if interest rates start to fall after you lock into one — as you would lose out on the savings that a homeowner on a shrinking variable rate would make. However, should interest rates rise for a prolonged period in the coming years, big savings could be up for grabs by locking into a fixed rate beforehand. So how much exactly might you save?

FIXING FOR 20 YEARS

Let us say you are a first-time buyer borrowing €300,000 over 30 years to buy a home worth €350,000.

Dowling Financial compared the cost of the cheapest variable mortgage available to you (the 3.15pc rate available from AIB, Haven, ICS Mortgages and Finance Ireland ) — to the cheapest 20-year fixed rate mortgage available (the 2.75pc rate available from Avant Money). Dowling Financial assumed the mortgage was first taken out on June 25, 2021.

Avant Money’s 20-year fixed rate of 2.75pc works out €44,000 cheaper over the first 20 years of the 30-year mortgage than the 3.15pc variable rate available from the other lenders — assuming interest rates remain unchanged for the next 20 years. The total interest that would be paid over the first 20 years of the mortgage would be €97,000 if you opted for the 20-year fixed rate of 2.75pc — but €141,000 if you had opted for the 3.15pc variable rate, according to Dowling Financial.

The savings up for grabs with the 20-year fixed rate would be even greater if interest rates start to rise. For example, let’s say the variable interest rate increases by 0.5pc to 3.65pc after the first year of the mortgage — and stays at that rate for the next 19 years. Had you locked into the 20-year fixed rate on June 25, 2021 instead of opting for the variable rate, you would have saved €64,000 in mortgage interest over the first 20 years of the 30-year mortgage, according to Dowling Financial. This is because the 0.5pc increase in the variable rate would bring the interest bill on the variable mortgage to €161,000 in the first 20 years of the mortgage — compared to €97,000 under the 20-year fixed rate of 2.75pc.

The savings made by locking into the 20-year fixed rate would be even greater if variable interest rates increased by more than 0.5pc in the first 20 years of the mortgage — and never fell back.

WHAT IF INTEREST RATES FALL?

Let us say that variable interest rates start to fall after you lock into a 20-year fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage of €300,000 — for a property worth €350,000. You could easily lose out on thousands in savings on mortgage interest depending on the extent of the interest rate falls.

For example, should AIB’s variable interest rate of 3.15pc fall by 0.5pc to 2.65pc after the first year of the mortgage — and remain at that rate for the next 19 years, you would save €4,000 in interest over 20 years if you had opted for AIB’s variable rate instead of Avant Money’s 20-year fixed rate of 2.75pc , according to Dowling Financial. This is because the 0.5pc fall in the variable rate would bring the interest bill on the variable mortgage to €93,000 in the first 20 years of the 30-year mortgage — compared to €97,000 with the 20-year fixed rate.

Should variable rates fall by even more than 0.5pc in the coming years — and remain consistently low, the interest savings that would be lost out on as a result of being on the 20-year fixed rate would be even higher.

FIXING FOR 10 YEARS

Let us say you are a first-time buyer borrowing €300,000 over 30 years to buy a home worth €350,000.

As interest rates currently stand, you would save €14,000 in interest in the first ten years of your 30-year mortgage if you locked into Avant Money’s ten-year fixed rate of 2.65pc rather than opting for the cheapest variable mortgage available to you (3.15pc), according to Dowling Financial. This is because the total interest paid on the mortgage in the first ten years would come to €70,000 under the ten-year fixed rate of 2.65pc — but €84,000 under the variable rate of 3.15pc.

The savings up for grabs with the ten-year fixed rate would be even greater if the variable interest rate increases within the first ten years of your mortgage. For example, let’s say the variable interest rate increases by 0.5pc to 3.65pc after the first year of the mortgage and remains at that rate for the next nine years. Had you locked into the ten-year fixed rate on June 25, 2021 instead of opting for the variable rate of 3.15pc, you would save €27,000 in the first ten years of your 30-year mortgage, according to Dowling Financial. This is because the 0.5pc increase in the variable rate mortgage brings the total interest bill in the first ten years of your mortgage to €97,000 — compared to €70,000 under the 10-year fixed rate.

Even if the variable interest rate falls slightly after you lock into the ten-year fixed rate, you might still be better off on the ten-year fixed rate.

For example, should AIB’s variable interest rate of 3.15pc fall by 0.5pc to 2.65pc after the first year of the mortgage — and remain at that rate for the next nine years, you would have still saved €1,000 in interest over ten years if you opted for Avant Money’s 10-year fixed rate of 2.65pc at the outset, according to Dowling Financial. However, should variable interest rates fall much more than 0.5pc, your ten-year fixed rate would likely cost you more in interest in the first ten years than a variable one would.

With property and mortgages, timing is often everything. No-one has a crystal ball with interest rates — but getting onto a long-term fixed rate before rates tick upwards (if they do) would save you a lot.