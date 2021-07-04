| 14.4°C Dublin

Fixing to save? Locking in your home loan for 10 or 20 years could save tens of thousands — or more, if interest rates start to surge

With mortgages, timing is everything, and no-one has a crystal ball, but getting a long-term fixed rate could save you a packet. Photo: Stock image Expand

Louise McBride Twitter Email

A homeowner could save €64,000 on their mortgage over 20 years by locking into a cheap fixed rate ahead of any interest rate rises, an analysis by the mortgage brokers Dowling Financial has found.

The savings would be even more substantial if interest rates rise considerably — and for a sustained period — in the coming years.

Although interest rates have been at record lows for more than a decade — and are likely to remain low while economies recover from the pandemic, there are expectations that interest rates could start to rise within a couple of years. This would push up mortgage bills for many homeowners — though those with fixed mortgages would be shielded from interest rate hikes.

