First-time buyer activity brings bounce to mortgage approvals

Mortgage approvals jumped by over 10pc in February after a weak January, reflecting stronger activity in the first-time buyer (FTB) and mover space.

A total of 3,364 mortgages were approved in February, some 1,693, or 50.3pc, of which were for FTBs.

Mover purchasers accounted for 931 or 27.7pc of approvals, according to figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Overall approvals were up 10.8pc when compared to January, and increased 7.2pc when compared to the same period last year.

The value of mortgage approvals last month was €757m, with FTBs accounting for €391m or 51.6pc of this. Mover purchasers were approved mortgages totalling €233m.

Meanwhile, re-mortgage and/or switching approvals rose on a year-on-year basis – by 1.8pc in volume and by 4.3pc in value terms.

Commenting on the figures, Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody, said the improvement in mortgage lending was welcome.

“Coming at a time of heightened uncertainty around Brexit, this improvement is welcome and consistent with our view that mortgage lending will continue to expand to circa €10bn this year, up 15pc year-on-year,” Mr O’Leary said.

In total there were 45,775 mortgage approvals in the twelve months ending February 2019, valued at just over €10bn.

