Financial advice: Help is available to fund care for older loved ones

If there’s one thing older people feel more than everyone else, it’s the cold.

Our bodies are less well able to circulate blood as we age, so the energy crisis has a greater impact on those who cannot move as well in later years.

For the 25,000 or so who reside in a nursing home, their energy needs are taken care of, but many facilities are struggling to cope with the increase in costs, because turning down the heat is simply not an option.

The State’s response has been so-called Tips and Taps. The former relates to the Temporary Inflation Payment Scheme, which allows residential facilities claim up to €31,500 each to help toward higher costs coming on foot of the latter, which was a Covid support of €1,800 per resident to deal with outbreaks.

The industry’s representative body, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) dismissed the Government’s financial support scheme as “wholly inadequate”.

It assesses the increased cost of living at €194 per resident, per week when knock-on costs such as inflation on food and other services are taken into account. The Tips payment amounts to around €15 extra.

Instead, it is asking for an increase in fees under the Fair Deal scheme, which is propped up by the taxpayer to the tune of around €1bn a year.

Although residents contribute, sometimes significantly, toward the cost of their own care, there is a long waiting period for the HSE to reclaim the capital dues, as in most cases the property to which they are attached cannot be sold until the individual passes away, and longer again if there is a spouse still living at home. So, it’s a very expensive process.

Giving more money to the nursing home sector has an impact on the taxpayer.

The result is that at least 16 nursing homes have closed this year alone.

For families this is an added worry at a time when loved ones may need full-time care, or are in hospitals, unable to be discharged because there are fewer places left in facilities for them to enter.

Good News

The glimmer of hope for hard-pressed families supporting loved ones in nursing homes is that new rules, which took effect last week, mean they will be able to hang on to more income if they rent out a home belonging to a nursing home resident, to help defray costs.

The measure is being introduced to assist with a different problem: the housing crisis. At present, it’s estimated that anything between 4,000 and 7,000 homes are vacant because owners are in nursing homes.

This is because it makes no sense to sell it (the entire nursing home bill would become payable and the amount deducted in future years would be uncapped), or rent it out (where 80pc of the income would be swiped for Fair Deal).

Now, ‘just’ 40pc will be taken. It should free up at least some of those, which may make it worthwhile to rent out instead. For others, the hassle of becoming a landlord for a property they don’t themselves own may be too much effort.

The reduction is tax calculations doesn’t apply to second or holiday homes.​

Home Supports

Junior Minister Mary Butler has received a report from the cross-department Strategic Workforce Advisory Group last month which made 16 recommendations on staff recruitment and retention, which is adding to problems.

Up to 1,000 new workers are required, and it also calls for travel pay for home workers to be made. At present, healthcare workers providing at-home care must pay for their own transport to and from homes. As many are on minimum wage already, this is proving a barrier to having enough staff in place.

Families

So, what are families to do? Many are looking to alternative options when it comes to caring for loved ones.

One of these is arranging for companion care.

Some companies, notably TheHomeShare.ie and Elderhomeshare.ie have set up to act as go-betweens for students and other workers in need of accommodation, to provide live-in supports for older people living alone.

These are not trained, professional carers or nurses, but can offer light duties and, crucially, companionship and conversation in return for somewhere to live. Fees are generally a couple of hundred euro a month; significantly less than professional care.

It isn’t a substitute for someone who requires full-time residential care, but may keep some people in their own homes for longer.

Home Care Packages

HCPs offer one to 20 hours of care a week at home. It is often supplemented by families paying privately for extra hours. Tax relief is available (at marginal rate 40pc) to the payer. It makes sense if this is an adult child, as most pensioners aren’t in the tax net.

Level pay customers’ €200 energy credit may not show until spring

Some ‘level pay’ customers are having difficulty with utility providers crediting the €200 energy credit to their accounts. They spread their payments evenly over 12 months rather than pay huge bills in winter and very low ones in the summer.

The problem is that the provider has to guesstimate to some extent what your usage will be. Any underused amount paid is given back to you at year end.

Because prices fluctuate all year, they keep an eye on the plans, and adjust the monthly figure accordingly. However, typically accounts are reviewed on a three-month or less frequent basis, meaning that the Government’s free cash bonus – €200 in November, January and March – may not be registered as having arrived.

It has, and you won’t lose out, but it could be spring before they adjust payments. One of the market leaders, Bord Gáis said: “Level pay customers have a number of options in relation to their government credit.

“Typically, a customer undergoes an annual review whereby any credit or debit on the account balance is taken into consideration before making an adjustment to the monthly payment. In that way, the full benefit of the government credit(s) will be spread across a 12-month period. However, a customer of Bord Gáis Energy can request an annual review to take place mid-cycle which may alter the amount of their subsequent monthly payments.”

Those on budget plans with their local credit union, can pop into their branch and request a review.

Big Green Bus service is back

Last week saw the return of the 750 bus to the airport.

Following suspension for Covid reasons - despite international travel being available fully since July 2021 - it has taken over a year to get it back on the road.

Anyhow, the ‘Big Green Bus’ service returned on November 7 with 18 daily services in both directions, which is welcomed by Dubliners planning on travelling over the Christmas period. Fares are €7 from Red Cow and €12 from Dundrum.

Aircoach offers €9 return fares from the city centre and the trusty Number 16 does a similar journey from Ballinteer for regular Dublin Bus fares.

With possible set-down charges coming for cars, public transport is the way to go.