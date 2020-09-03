Finance Minister pledges: 'No increase in Income Tax'

There is no imminent threat of a rise in income tax by reason of the huge costs forced on the economy my Covid-19 costs, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has declared.

“I'm not planning to go to Government with plans to increase income tax,” the Minister pledged as speculation became about the Budget in October.

He added: “The Programme for Government is very clear.” It lays out a commitment not to increase income tax in Budget 2021. It was “something hard” in the way of a guarantee, Mr Donohoe indicated.

“Our personal tax receipts are holding up quite well in terms of what that says about our economy. It does indicate to me that momentum is building within our economy,” Mr Donohoe said.

It is understood that PRSI is an area that could be looked at in a couple of years from now, with Ministers anxious to get people back to work rather than to build in further disincentive on the Income Tax side.

But he also mentioned “reassessing where we are with carbon taxation in our country.”

Mr Donohoe said: “While there may be changes in the future. Budget 2021 will all be about how we pull together and, most importantly, the many hundreds of thousands of people who lost their job during this pandemic.

“We want to get them back working in our country om 2020 and 2021.

Decisions on the Budget were a matter for the Gvernment as a whole, which had “acted collectively since the very beginning” on Covid, he said.

But he noted the tax receipts that came in for June, July and August, “particularly with relation to income tax,” did bring positive news on collection totals.

“It did show that the combination of having a very broad number of jobs in our country and a personal tax code that has been very broad, fair and effective.”

Decisions in relation to the medium term plan for public health are also very important for the economy, he noted, looking towards next year.

“But in terms of the impact it's going to have a budget 2021. I have to say that September is always a very significant month in terms of taxes, and it's the final piece in the jigsaw before we make a call about what our tax target is going to be (next year),” Mr Donohoe said. .

“So, even at this point, I will have to see a month's worth of tax collection to form a view regarding the trend that we are seeing at the moment, and if it is one that is sustainable.”

Mr Donohoe predicted that there would be a number of years in the immediate time ahead in which the deficit will be increased.

It would happen this year in particular “as a result of new public health measures, school reopenings, and as a result of changes we're going to have to make our social insurance system.”

But he added: “There's no finance minister in the world that can indicate now what that deficit is or will be, because that's going to depend on what happens when it comes to Covid and it's going to depend on how successful the policy measures are, as well as on the agility of the Irish economy.

“But for budget 2021, in particular, that's coming up. I'm not planning to go to Government with plans for increasing income tax.”

Online Editors