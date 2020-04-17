Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe calls for motor insurance refunds

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has added his voice to those calling for motor insurers to offer refunds to motorists.

There has been a dramatic drop in the numbers driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

American insurers are offering discounts and credits to motorists. The Consumers Association of Ireland wants insurance firms in this country to do the same.

It comes as insurance experts said claim volumes have collapsed, a development that will save insurers millions of euro.

Mr Donohoe said drivers in this country were due a break. He was speaking after a teleconference with Insurance Ireland.

He called for motor insurers to be “pro-active and generous in relation to their treatment of motor insurance policyholders”.

The minister told Insurance Ireland the motor segment of the insurance market was very profitable over the last year, and he said there had been a reduction in claims.

This, he said, “provided a strong case for some type of refund of premium package”.

He said this would provide some financial relief to their customers in this extraordinary time.

Minister Donohoe said: “The main message that I wanted to convey to the insurance industry, through Insurance Ireland, is the need for the industry to help itself and do the right thing by customers during this time.

"I made it clear that failure to do so will be very damaging for the longer-term reputation of the sector.”

Chairman of the Consumers’ Association Michael Kilcoyne said last week the risk of accidents had substantially reduced, which should translate into discounts for motorists.

“It is perfectly reasonable to expect motor insurers here to follow the Americans. There risks are lower and they have charged people on the basis of a risk that is now substantially reduced.”

And leading insurance broker Jonathan Hehir said motor claims were well down.

“The notification of claims has dropped to the floor,” he said.

