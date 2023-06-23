Finance Ireland variable rate approaching 7pc after new increase

FINANCE Ireland has become the second lender this week to push up its variable rate.

The non-bank lender is increasing its variable by 0.25 percentage points, just a month after announcing a previous rise.

The move will take its variable to between 6.25pc and 6.65pc, depending on the loan to value.

These are some of the highest rates seen in this market, outside of those charged by vulture funds, in decades.

Higher variable rates for residential mortgage holders are effective from July 26

There is no change to buy-to-let variable rates or to the lender’s fixed rates. The majority of the lender’s mortgages are on fixed rates.

It comes just days after rival ICS Mortgage pushed up its variable rates by between 0.20 percentage points and 0.30 percentage points across all loan-to-value (LTV) bands.

This will take ICS’s variable rates to between 6.25pc and 6.4pc, depending on the LTV.

This is similar to increases announced last month by non-bank lender rival Finance Ireland.

ICS buy-to-let mortgage interest rates will increase by between 0.30 percentage points and 0.50 percentage points across all LTV bands.

The rate changes will be applicable to all variable rate applications from the end of next month.

Earlier this week Permanent TSB said its standard variable rate (SVR) for homeowners will increase by 0.35 percentage points to 4.30pc.

Home-loan Managed Variable Rates (MVRs), which are linked to each customer’s loan-to-value (LTV), will increase by between 0.05 percentage points and 0.40 percentage points.

Following these increases the Permanent TSB managed variable rates on home-loans will range from 3.80pc to 4.30pc.

The bank’s home-loan fixed rates for new business range from 3.90pc to 4.90pc, depending on the fixed rate term and the customer’s LTV.

Last month mortgage lenders Haven and EBS raised their variable rates – announcing increases of 0.35pc on certain products.

Haven announced an increase of 0.35pc to its variable rate mortgages effective from May 18. It also pushed the rate on an 80pc loan-to-value variable rate mortgage to 3.5pc.

Haven fixed mortgage rates remain unchanged.

EBS raised the interest rate on its buy-to-let variable mortgage to 5.43pc.

Broker Michael Dowling said the rate rises from non-bank lenders Finance Ireland and ICS Mortgages meant they now have some of the highest interest rates in the market.

“There rates are now close to vulture rates,” he said.

“For a typical first-time buyer, with a 90pc loan to value, there is a staggering 3.15 percentage point difference between Finance Ireland and AIB, the cheapest variable rate lender,” Mr Dowling said.”

“Taking a mortgage of € 300,000, on a 35-year term AIB will cost €1,240 a month – Finance Ireland will cost €1,845 a month. This is a difference of €605 a month. Quite extraordinary.”

The latest rate rises come after the European Central Bank pushed up its key rates for the eighth time this month.