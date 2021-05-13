Finance Ireland launches 20-year fixed rate mortgage

State-backed lender Finance Ireland has launched a 20-year fixed interest rate mortgage.

This is twice the length of the longest fixed-rate mortgage currently available in Ireland.

The company is offering a 20-year fixed rate mortgage for up to 90pc of the value of a home priced at 2.99pc.

This works out at 3.06pc annual percentage rate of charge (APRC), according to a statement from the company. The APRC rate includes all the costs of the mortgage over the duration of the loan.

Finance Ireland, which entered the residential mortgage market in 2018, is launching a number of fixed rate terms for periods of 10, 15 and 20 years aimed at owner occupiers.

The fixed rates range from 2.40pc to 2.99pc (or 2.58pc - 3.06pc APRC) depending on loan to value ratio and the fixed term period.

Finance Ireland has developed these products in conjunction with its residential mortgage funding partners M&G Investments.

Billy Kane, CEO of Finance Ireland, said: “I’ve been involved with the Irish mortgage market for over 30 years and I believe that this is one of the most significant innovations made here in that time.”

“We’ve been working on the introduction of longer dated fixed rates for some time now in order to allow customers benefit from the historically low interest rates now available,” he added.

As part of the offering from Finance Ireland, customers can move their mortgage to a new property during the term of the fixed rate without incurring any penalty – subject to normal underwriting.

In addition, customers will have the option to pay back a lump sum of up to 10pc of their outstanding mortgage balance, without penalty, in each year of the fixed term.

US investment firm Pimco and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund both own 31pc stakes in Finance Ireland.

The company entered the residential mortgage market in 2018 after acquiring the residential mortgage business from Pepper Money. The acquisition of that €200m loan book was backed by M&G Investments.

Finance Ireland has a number of products across multiple platforms including residential and commercial mortgages, auto finance, small and medium business and Agri-finance and leasing.

The company had planned to do an initial public offering (IPO) in May last year, however it postponed the plan due to the impact of Covid-19 on the financial markets.