Finance Ireland hikes its mortgage rates by 0.25pc

Non-bank lender Finance Ireland has pushed up its variable mortgage rates by a quarter point, following last month’s European Central Bank hike.

The increase takes effect from September 12.

The move will take the lender’s variable rate to between 6.5pc and 6.95pc, depending on the loan to value ratio.

These are some of the highest rates in the market, outside of those charged by vulture funds.

There is no change to Finance Ireland’s fixed rates, the company said in a statement. The majority of the lender’s mortgages are on fixed rates.

“Finance Ireland has a range of mortgage offerings, and customers are advised to contact the lender or a broker or to view the [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] website if they think they may qualify for a different product or a different rate on their mortgage,” Finance Ireland said in a statement.

The latest hike follows the same-sized hike in June after the ECB raised its rates by 0.25pc.

Rival ICS Mortgages also pushed up its variable rates in June, following the ECB, but has yet to announce any changes after the central bank’s July meeting.

This average interest rate on new mortgages hit its highest level in years in June, rising a fifth of a point to 4.04pc, the Central Bank said.

The 0.20 percentage point jump in June was the second-biggest increase in the eurozone. The average across the zone - for new loans - is now 3.79pc, double what it was last summer.

But outstanding mortgage holders in Ireland could be paying well in excess of 5pc, on average, for fixed or variable loans.

Despite the big month-on-month jump, rates in Ireland - at least for new mortgages - remain relatively competitive compared to the rest of the eurozone as banks have been slower here to pass on the ECB’s hikes.

However, rates here were well above the eurozone average before the ECB began hiking last summer to try to tame inflation.

Average rates across the eurozone varied from 1.93pc in Malta to 6.02pc in Latvia, according to website bonkers.ie.

And savers in Ireland are earning amongst the lowest rates in the eurozone for their deposits, with the average overnight deposit rate at 0.07pc in June, a third of what it was in the eurozone.

The cycle of hikes has led to a record jump in interest income across Ireland’s three main pillar banks, AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB, who reported half-yearly results last week.