Final Anglo bond sale ends ‘long chapter in banking crisis’

Bonds that replaced notorious ‘promissory notes’ used to bailout the bank have now all been redeemed

The Central Bank of Ireland has gotten rid of the last of the promissory notes linked to the failed Anglo Irish Bank. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Taxpayers massive debt linked to the bailout of Anglo Irish Bank is finally off the State’s books after the NTMA bought back and cancelled the last bonds linked to the failed lender.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) today bought back and cancelled an Irish floating rate treasury bond, or note, worth €534m, which was due to mature in 30 years’ time.

It was the last of the bonds issued by the NTMA in 2013 as part of the €29bn liquidation of Anglo. The bonds were issued in exchange for infamous promissory notes under the complex deal to shut down the bust lender without allowing its losses to fall on the Central Bank, by then its major creditor.

Buying back the debt early cuts the NTMA’s potential future interest bill.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath welcomed the sale.

“This development brings to an end a specific consequence of the banking crisis of more than a decade ago and has also happened ahead of the original schedule for the disposal of the floating rate bonds,” Mr McGrath said.

“I am also very happy to say that the substantial regulatory reforms put in place domestically and with our EU partners during the years since the crisis mean that the Irish banking system is much better placed to face any future challenges, should they arise.”

“The sale of these bonds, ahead of schedule, represents the end of a long chapter in Ireland’s banking crisis,” said deputy Central Bank governor Vasileios Madouros.

"The long-lasting scars that crises can leave on the economy and society underscore the importance of the substantial regulatory reforms introduced over the past decade to strengthen the resilience of the banking system.”

Anglo Irish Bank was nationalised by the State in 2009, a move largely funded by means of promissory notes – IOUs that put tax payers on the hook for the bust bank’s losses but didn’t require upfront cash.

Anglo Irish was later merged with the State-owned Irish Nationwide Building Society in 2011 to form a new company, the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

In turn, IBRC was liquidated in 2013. The Central Bank had a charge over the promissory notes which it agreed to swap for a portfolio of €25.034bn in floating rate notes - standard, long-dated government bonds with variable interest rates - along with €3.461bn of Irish government bonds, it meant the Central Bank became a creditor of the State rather than of the bank, a move that at best skirted Euro rules than prohibit central banks lending to their governments.

The ‘promissory night’ deal as it became known was highly controversial.

Taxpayers were on the hook for the debt, plus potentially decades of interest.

The NTMA has been buying back the floating rate notes over the last number of years, as the Irish economy improved following the crash and global interest rates dropped to near zero.

Officials say the premium paid by the NTMA for the bonds ultimately makes its way back to the Exchequer through inflated Central Bank profits.

NTMA chief executive Frank O’Connor said today’s sale “marks a milestone for Ireland”.

"In 2013, the exchange of the promissory notes for floating rate bonds allowed Ireland space to deal with its schedule of debt maturities, at a time when we were coming out of the EU-IMF programme and re-entering the debt markets.

"In turn, this allowed the NTMA to replace the floating rate bonds with fixed-rate Irish government bonds, issued to investors, borrowed at historically low interest rates.”