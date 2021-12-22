Festive fear as consumers more nervous about economy, jobs

Shoppers were more pessimistic about the state of the economy this month as Omicron fears and rising inflation dented confidence.

KBC Bank’s December consumer sentiment index saw its biggest monthly fall since the lockdown earlier this year, plunging 8.2 points to 74.9, its lowest level since February.

It is the third largest monthly fall since the pandemic hit in March 2020, KBC said, although it is just a fraction of the massive plunge of 34.7 in April 2020.

"The sense that the pandemic and price pressures may prove more persistent and problematic than previously thought and the ghosts of previous spikes in both mean that, unfortunately, the December sentiment index speaks of seasonal fear rather than seasonal cheer,” KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said.

The biggest fall in consumer confidence was on the employment outlook, which dropped 15 points to 69.9, while the general economic outlook fell more than 10 points to 33.1.

“Clearly, the longer and/or the more often the activities of certain sectors are curtailed, the greater the risk of permanent losses in future output, incomes and employment in these areas even for businesses and workers with strong underlying attributes,” Mr Hughes said.

The news comes just after the government announced extra supports for the hospitality and entertainment sectors, which have been subject to new restrictions since December 17.

The government announced a widening of its employment wage subsidy scheme yesterday and said its Covid restrictions support scheme - which offers lump sum payments based on loss of turnover compared to 2019 - will be open to new companies.

Both schemes are set to end next year.

Mr Hughes said the sentiment index “might suggest the need for more long-lasting and targeted structural assistance to specific sectors”.

People were slightly less confident about making major purchases and about the state of their personal financial situation 12 months ahead, although both indicators were still showing relatively high scores of between 90 and 100 points.

However, Mr Hughes predicts there may be further drops in sentiment as poorer weather translates into greater use of home heating and cars, eating into people’s spending power.

But he insisted the findings don’t suggest the Irish consumer is in “freefall” and that the same issues are plaguing shoppers across the continent, with a much larger drop in sentiment in December in Germany.