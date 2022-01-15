Fancy saving thousands of euro? You can, by changing service providers

Significant sums of money can be saved by switching your providers of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile phone, mortgage and more.

The last couple of years have made us all experts at switching. Switching plans, switching dates, switching gatherings. We’ve become nothing if not adaptive.

Not all of it voluntary, of course, but there’s nothing like a pandemic to make us reassess how we live our lives, and that includes our financial lives.

Many people used the various lockdowns and enforced restrictions to take a long, hard look at how we do things, like spending our money and making choices about what we want and need in our lives.

The good news is that lots of us found ways to do things differently that saved money. That’s what this supplement is all about: saving time and money together with a relatively small effort.

For so many of us, it was losing a job or starting to work from home that made us finally realise how much things like heat, light and broadband actually cost.

Being stuck within your own four walls every day is expensive. Add in kids on classroom Zooms, parents trying to attend meetings on Teams and the teenager watching Netflix, and suddenly broadband speeds seemed as important to our lives as electricity and water.

2020 and 2021 were the years we worked out how much running a household really impacts on our disposable income. With 2022 already promising more uncertainty, what better way to assess family finances than making a decision not to be ripped off anymore?

Mindlessly renewing insurance policies, putting up with your bank’s charges and fees and waiting for global oil prices to drop is a mug’s game. With the cost of living rising dramatically, it’s never been more important to be vigilant about your household bills.

Read More

“Undoubtedly the biggest driver of the cost of living over the past year has been the huge increase in the price of energy,” says Daragh Cassidy of comparison website bonkers.ie.

“In 2022, households will be paying around €700 to €800 more for their gas and electricity on average. However, some suppliers have announced price hikes that will add well over €1,000 to their customers’ annual bills.

“So the Government’s €100 electricity credit isn’t going to make much of a dent in people’s pockets. But someone who switches energy supplier could save around €600 a year on average. Switching is so quick and easy to do, and discounts of up to 40pc are often available. This is one year you don’t want to be overpaying for your energy.”

Mr Cassidy added: “When it comes to mobile phone bills, someone who’s out of contract and switches from a bill-pay mobile plan to a sim-only plan could save themselves around €40 or €50 a month.

“If you’re renewing health insurance, it’s not all about price of course. But even here, big savings are possible. Families on older, outdated plans often find they can save around €300 to €400 on their premium when they review their cover in detail. These aren’t insignificant sums of money.”

But it’s not just about money.

“You might switch to get faster broadband or better TV channels. Or you might switch car insurer or health insurer to get a better level of cover or more benefits for the same price.”

Mr Cassidy says his mantra is: if you’ve been with the same supplier for three or more years, you can be guaranteed that you’re either (a) overpaying or (b) getting a product/service that’s out of date and poor value.

When it comes to big-ticket items like mortgages, Paul Merriman of AskPaul says the lure of long-term fixed rates is encouraging switchers who are worried about interest rate-rises this year.

“The main benefit of variable rates has always been the ability to overpay on demand without penalty,” said Mr Merriman. “However, lenders are becoming more and more flexible with their fixed rates, with some allowing customers to clear up to 20pc of the outstanding capital balance yearly without penalty.

“With this flexibility, combined with the security of a long-term low fixed rate, I would anticipate that fixed rates will continue to dominate the majority of mortgage holders’ choices into 2022.”

So what’s to stop you from switching every aspect of your finances: from who you pay for your electricity to how you pay for your mortgage?

The answer is nothing at all. More and more of us find out once we do it in one area of household finances, we can become almost evangelical about it. It’s habit-forming.

Yes, it’s a little bit of a hassle, but it’s a new year, a new you and like learning anything new, the first step is the hardest bit.

After that, well, you’ll become a zealot at saving cash!

Don’t take our word for it – there’s science behind it too.

Professor Pete Lunn is the Head of Behavioural Economics at the ESRI. They have carried out research on switching and Prof Lunn says people tend to find the results surprising.

“It seems that the hassle factor may not be the biggest thing that stops people from switching,” he says. “Sure, it matters, but even when hassle factors are substantially reduced, the impacts on switching tend not to be large.

“For instance, when it became possible to keep your mobile number when switching providers, it made some difference to switching rates, but surprisingly little given the reduced level of hassle involved.”

When it gets to the big-ticket things, like a mortgage, it isn’t the work involved that prevents people from doing it.

“People who have mortgages could probably save more by switching their mortgage than by switching anything else. Few do. In some research we did for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, we asked people to list all the things they would have to do to make it happen – to write down as many hassles as they could think of. The people who listed more hassles were the people most inclined to switch.

“This last example points to what we now think is the biggest factor. It’s not hassle, it’s knowing what you are doing. The people in the mortgage experiment who listed the largest number of factors were those who had got their heads around the process. They knew what hassle was involved.

“People who don’t switch are worried about what they don’t know. Is there a catch? Will there be a problem I haven’t thought of? Am I able to definitely pick a cheaper product? What are the chances I make a mistake? We think this is the biggest factor.”

Worry no more. All of the answers, steps and processes are here.

We’ve done it, so you can too.

There’s no catch inside these pages – just savings.