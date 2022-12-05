The shopping bill is going up for everyone.

THE vast majority of people have experienced a hit to their disposable income in the last year.

And most people expect their financial situation to get worse in the coming year, according to a Central Statistics Office survey.

The CSO found that consumers have typically seen an increase of around €30 in the cost of their weekly food shopping bill. Families with children are spending €40 extra a week on groceries.

And more than half of young people said they would consider emigrating to lower their cost of living.

It comes as separate calculations by economist Austin Hughes show that the cost-of-living crisis is expected to cost the average family around €3,000 a year due to inflation in the cost of energy, motor fuel, food and rising mortgage rates.

The stark CSO survey findings show that around 80pc of people said they have experienced a decrease in disposable income in the last 12 months.

And 64pc of those surveyed by the CSO expect their situation to get worse in the coming year.

Costs of utilities and healthcare, along with having no savings or a pension are the three biggest financial worries.

Almost all respondents are concerned about the current cost of living, with more than half being very concerned.

Statisticians said that just over a third of people said they are just getting by financially.

One in five said they are short money every month to cover their expenses.

Almost every respondent said they had made cutbacks.

Typical savings were reducing the use of electricity and having the heating on less, buying less fuel, and not buying as much food.

The biggest cutbacks to non-essential costs were socialising and spending on takeaways.

When asked about non-essential costs and cutbacks, more than half of all respondents had reduced their trips to the cinema, theatre, or concerts.

A majority of people have also reduced their expenditure on clothes, hairdressing, and beauty.

Around four in ten reduced their spend on media subscriptions on the likes of Spotify, Netflix, and newspapers, with nearly a quarter no longer spending as much on club subscriptions such as gyms and social clubs.

The ‘Our Lives Our Money’ CSO Pulse Survey found that for those in full-time employment, men were more likely to ask for a pay rise than women as a way to counteract the cost of living increases.

More than 40pc of part-time employees said they went to work unwell to avoid any potential loss in wages.

Different age groups had different concerns.

Some 45pc of those aged over 70 said healthcare was their biggest concern, whereas those aged 60 to 69 were most likely to cut back on fuel.

Younger adults were concerned they could not afford to start a family, with nearly three in ten of 18 to 29 year olds selected this option.

More than half of respondents aged 18 to 29 said they would consider emigrating to lower their cost of living.

Those considering emigrating to lower their cost of living was similarly high among renters.

Results from the survey suggest respondents are conscious of the current rate of inflation at 9.2pc, with 72pc estimating the rate of inflation to be between 7pc and 11pc.

Almost all of respondents had seen an increase in their weekly food shop, with a median or mid-point increase of €30 being reported by people.

The median increase for respondents with children in their household was €40 for their weekly food shop statistician in the CSO’s Social Data Collection Aoife O’Neill said.