Households are set to pay a heavy price for renewed Government attempts to tackle climate change.

Families to pay €200 in extra taxes over State's failure to hit its climate targets

Plans in the Budget to increase carbon taxes and equalise the price between petrol and diesel will see some families being hit for an extra €200 a year.

The move to tax families to encourage them to become more environmentally friendly has been condemned as unfair as agriculture is one of the largest emitters of carbon, but the activities of farmers are exempt from environmental taxes.

The Budget is expected to contain a range of energy and environmental taxes in a bid to improve emissions targets.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled earlier this month that the upcoming Budget must include increased carbon taxes if Ireland is to meet its obligations to tackle climate change.

October's Budget is likely to see an increase in the rate of carbon tax by between €5 and €10 per tonne of CO2 emitted, in addition to the €20 a tonne already imposed on emissions.

There is also likely to be the first of a gradual five-year move to equalise the price of diesel and petrol, according to Department of Finance officials in a Tax Strategy Group paper on environmental taxes.

The paper was put together by senior Government officials to scope out tax possibilities for the Budget.

A move to raise the carbon tax by €10 per tonne of emissions will have widespread impacts for families:

A family diesel car will be €38 more expensive to fill a year due to the higher tax, as the price per litre will rise by 3.27c after Vat;

Home heating oil will rise by €46, based on the use of 1,600 litres a year, as the price will rise by €28.65 per 1,000 litres after Vat;

Coal will be €26.33 a year more expensive, based on a typical winter's use, as it will rise in price by €1.20 a bag after Vat;

Briquettes will rise in price by 26c, sending the price of a bale over €5;

Natural gas costs will rise by €23.55 a year, based on average usage, according to Bonkers.ie.

It has been heavily signalled that the Budget will see the start of a process to equalise the price of diesel and petrol. At present diesel is around 10.8c cheaper at the pumps than petrol.

The extra cost to equalise prices between petrol and diesel is likely to be 2.16c a litre next year. A typical family car, doing 20,000km a year, will end up costing an additional €30.

A family with two diesel cars, that uses home-heating oil and some coal and briquettes could end up facing an extra €200 in environmental and carbon taxes, and the equalisation of diesel with petrol prices, in a year.

Research fellow at the Institute of International and European Affairs Joe Curtin said farming was getting a free ride, despite the sector being one of the biggest polluters.

