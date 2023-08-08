False contracts and fake keys: Warning over rental scams amid student accommodation scramble

Students have been warned about a surge in rental scams as the scramble for accommodation gets under way.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that Gardaí have reported a 65pc increase in accommodation scams since 2019.

It warned students to be careful not to fall prey to such frauds.

The State watchdog said the fact that an accommodation crisis and the fact that people now do so much business online have combined to create “the perfect storm for a surge in rental scams”.

“Students are under severe pressure at this time of year to find a place to live and can be vulnerable,” the CCPC said.

The consumer rights agency said the scams typically try to trick people out of money by pretending to offer a property or room to rent.

It warned that if the landlord advertising accommodation says they are away or living outside the country and cannot show the student letting in person, this is a major red flag.

The CCPC said: “They’ll likely request a deposit from you and maybe one month’s rent to secure the room before any mention of a lease.”

Students seeking somewhere to live may even be sent a false contract to sign or fake keys to make it more convincing.

Another potential alarm bell is getting offered a rental without any questions being asked of the student, the State agency said.

“For example, you receive an unsolicited email or text message offering you a place. This could include the real address and photos of properties which the scammer is already using on the rental sites.”

It advised students to research the rent prices in the area they are looking in and be wary if the price seems too cheap.

It also said to never agree to rent a property without having seen it first in person, never use cash to pay the deposit nor make any payments until they have been given the written lease and the keys fit the doors.

Anyone who falls victim to a scam was advised to their bank or credit card company immediately if they have transferred money online or given bank details to someone.

“Your bank can cancel your cards and secure your account. You may be able to get the transaction reversed through a chargeback from your card provider.

“Report the incident to your local Garda station. Doing this may stop a scammer altogether and save other people from becoming victims.”

It is common practice for scammers to advertise the same bogus properties in multiple scam attempts.

They will use similar names, cover stories and contact you only through email, text, WhatsApp or other socials, the CCPC said.

A recent survey of international students in Ireland undertaken late last year, found that 14pc said they had been the victim of an accommodation scam. Some 63pc were female.

One in 10 students said it took them more than three months to find accommodation.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for higher education Mairéad Farrell said that increased prices across the board for the coming year meant massive additional pressure was being put on students.

“The additional costs required by students to cover their housing expenses will place more pressure on students whose educational experience has already been diminished from the related stress and anxiety,” she said.