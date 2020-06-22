| 16.8°C Dublin

Explainer: Why Leo Varadkar is pushing to abolish inheritance tax

Leo Varadkar said he will be pushing for inheritance tax to be significantly reduced in budget negotiations, if Fine Gael is part of the new government (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

OUTGOING Taoiseach Leo Varadkar put the cat among pigeons when he said that inheritance tax should be abolished for anyone inheriting an average-priced home.

What’s the Taoiseach’s point?

He said he will be pushing for inheritance tax to be significantly reduced in budget negotiations, if Fine Gael is part of the new government.

“The average property value, for example, in Dublin which would be higher than the average around the country - you shouldn’t pay any inheritance tax on that," Mr Varadkar said.

