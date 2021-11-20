| 10.8°C Dublin

Explainer: How to avoid surprise charges when bagging a bargain from the UK this Black Friday

Shoppers should expect to pay extra taxes and charges when ordering goods online from the UK this Christmas. Photo: Stock Expand

Shoppers should expect to pay extra taxes and charges when ordering goods online from the UK this Christmas. Photo: Stock

Sinead Ryan Twitter

Howls of protest are greeting normally joyful parcel deliveries across the country.

Whether you are bagging a bargain on Black Friday (November 26) or getting timely Christmas gifts in, buying from the UK is costing far more these days, as many shoppers are finding out for the first time.

