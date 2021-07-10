| 13.6°C Dublin

Explainer: Here are 10 simple steps to help you achieve financial freedom

Charlie Weston shares his tips for saving money and getting ahead of the bills

Charlie Weston

Software engineer Emer Farrell stoked massive interest in clearing our debts and retiring early in an article she wrote for this newspaper.

She explained how she is saving €3,000 every month for an early retirement and says her lifestyle hasn’t changed all that much since she started budgeting.

Ms Farrell is obviously very disciplined and determined.

