Everything you need to know about the next €200 electricity credit that will be applied to bills from New Year's Day

The latest electricity credit comes into effect on January 1 to help with costs. Photo: Stock image

More than 2.2m households across Ireland, including pay-as-you-go customers, will receive the €200 electricity credit applied to their bills from January 1.

The payment will appear on the bills as a credit of €183.49, with the remainder a VAT payment.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know about it:

When can householders expect to see it kick in?

Depending on the household’s billing cycle, the credit will be applied to their bills in January or February.

How many electricity credits are households eligible for?

This payment is the second such payment that was introduced by the Government in Budget 2023.

The first €200 credit (including VAT) was applied during the November/December billing cycle.

The current credit is the second one while a third credit of €200 will be applied in the March/April billing cycle.

A previous credit of €200 was paid out earlier in 2022.



How much will these credits costs the Exchequer?

The current tranche of electricity credits will cost the State more than €1.2 billion.

It is part of a broader €4.1 billion package of once-off measures announced in Budget 2023 to offset the soaring cost of energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

How do the credits apply for customers using prepay or pay-as-you-go meters?

Specific arrangements have been put in place for prepay and pay-as-you-go customers who will have received guidance on how the credit can be applied from their electricity providers.

The €200 electricity credit will be applied over the course of three separate top-ups or vends for customers using prepay meters. These meters have a €300 credit limit, and the Government credit could put the meter over this limit. As a solution, the credit will be broken down into three smaller credits of €90, €90 and €20, which can be redeemed over the course of a few days by the customer making a €10 payment towards their electricity bill. Customers will be advised only to pay €10 on each occasion to receive their credit, and to allow one day between each payment.



1st vend €10 credit (customer purchase) €90 Government credit automatically applied to top-up voucher

2nd vend €10 credit (customer purchase) €90 Government credit automatically applied to top-up voucher

3rd vend €10 credit (customer purchase) €20 Government credit automatically applied to top-up voucher.



How does the credit apply for tenants in rented accommodation who pay their landlord for electricity?

Landlords are expected to pass on the credit to their tenants.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has partnered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to ensure that this is communicated widely across the rental sector, to landlords and tenants alike. Those using and ultimately paying for electricity (whether in their electricity bills or included in their rent payments) should be the beneficiaries of the scheme.



In the event of a dispute arising, tenants and landlords are encouraged to try and resolve the matter together first, by keeping lines of communication open. In the event that the dispute cannot be resolved between the parties, the matter may be referred to the RTB’s free mediation service, where an independent mediator helps both parties to come up with a solution that is mutually beneficial. Alternatively, the parties can apply for adjudication with the RTB, where an independent adjudicator makes a finding based on the evidence related to the case.

More information is available by logging onto www.rtb.ie.

Why is the Government doing this?

According to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, these measures are needed to help insulate domestic consumers against rising energy costs that are beyond our control.

“The Government is acutely aware of recent increases in the cost of living and the impact of rising inflation right across the economy. Increased energy costs have played a significant role in this due to rising energy costs internationally and, more acutely, due to the crisis in Ukraine. We know that everyone is working as hard as they can for their families and households, and that rising costs are making it ever-more expensive to do the weekly shop, to fill the car and pay the bills — especially as we face into the New Year,” he said in a statement.

“The ESRI has found that the one-off measures we brought in, as part of Budget 2023, are insulating most households from rising prices this winter. Across Government and across our State agencies, we will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Are more measures planned in the event of another cold snap or for people who cannot afford to pay their bills?

The Government has set aside a €10m fund as part of a new Energy Poverty Action Plan for those who are having difficulty paying their energy bills.

What should people experiencing fuel poverty do?

The Government is encouraging such people to engage with their energy suppliers first to seek additional support.

People in need of further support can apply for an Additional Needs Payment (provided by the Department of Social Protection). This includes customers on a pay-as-you-go meter who may need immediate financial assistance to keep their energy on.

Every effort will be made to ensure that anyone in financial distress, and who qualifies, receives an Additional Needs Payment on the same day or as soon as possible where it relates to electricity and heating.”



What else can people do to reduce their heating/electricity bills this winter?

The Reduce Your Use / Stay Warm and Well campaign is a Government initiative to provide practical information to households on how they can reduce their energy use over the winter period, and how they can access financial supports.

The Government is asking people to stay warm and well this winter and to know that help is available if they need it over the coming weeks and months. Where safe and possible, people are being asked to reduce energy wastage. Using less energy will help homes and businesses to save money.

Key partners involved in the campaign are the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, MABS, ALONE and the SEAI.



What other supports are available?

Fuel Allowance:

In addition to the lump-sum payment to recipients of Fuel Allowance, a major expansion of the scheme will see up to 81,000 new households supported with their fuel cost for the first time. This measure will take effect in January 2023.

A household in receipt of Fuel Allowance this winter will receive a total benefit of almost €2,000 made up of:

• €924 Fuel Allowance payment for winter 2022/2023;

• €400 Fuel Allowance lump sum;

• €600 (including VAT) electricity credit.



Household Benefits Package:



The Household Benefits Package is available to help towards the costs of your electricity or gas bills. It also includes your television licence. Only one Household Benefits Package is payable per household.

The package is available to everyone over 70. It is not means tested and you do not need to be getting a pension. If you are between 66 and 70 you may still get the package if you meet the necessary conditions. You may also qualify if you are under 66 and get Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension or Carer's Allowance (if you are living with the person you are caring for).