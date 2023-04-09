Ever worked in the UK? Here’s your step-by-step to buying yourself a second pension alongside your Irish one – and on the cheap

Up to 16 additional UK state pension years can be purchased before July deadline – and experts say it’s a bargain

You can top up your UK pension for far less than you stand to get out of it. Joe Giddens/PA

Hundreds of thousands of people crossed the Irish Sea in the 1980s and after the 2008 financial crash in search of a new life, building roads and cities, teaching in schools, nursing in hospitals, or working in finance. Many of them returned to Ireland in the belief they had left their UK state pension behind them.