Ever worked in the UK? Here’s your step-by-step guide to buying yourself a second pension alongside your Irish one – and on the cheap
Up to 16 additional UK state pension years can be purchased before July deadline – and experts say it’s a bargain
Gabrielle Monaghan
Hundreds of thousands of people crossed the Irish Sea in the 1980s and after the 2008 financial crash in search of a new life, building roads and cities, teaching in schools, nursing in hospitals, or working in finance. Many of them returned to Ireland in the belief they had left their UK state pension behind them.