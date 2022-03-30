THE largest energy provider in the State is to increase its prices.

Electric Ireland is to increase electricity charges by 23.4pc from May 1, and gas by 24.8pc.

The standing charge for electricity is going up by 35pc.

Gas standing charges will increase by 25pc.

This all means average electricity customer will pay an extra €300 a year, and €220 for gas customers, when the standing charge changes are included.

It is the fourth energy price rise announced this year.

The Indo Daily: Commodities chaos - why the cost of your favourite foods is doubling

Read More

Electric Ireland, which is part of the ESB Group, is the largest energy supplier to households in Ireland with more than 1.1 million electricity customers.

Electric Ireland last increased its prices in November, when it upped the price of its electricity by 9.3pc and its gas by 7pc, according to price comparison site Bonkers.ie

The hike comes just weeks after the ESB Group reported bumper operating profits of €679m for last year.

Electric Ireland said the increase will equate to €24.80 per month on the average residential electricity bill and €18.35 per month on the average residential gas bill, based on the estimated annual bill as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

Executive director of Electric Ireland Marguerite Sayers said: “We are acutely aware that the rising cost of living is causing difficulty for households across the country.

“Unfortunately, the unprecedented and sustained volatility of wholesale gas prices over the last 12 months means that we now need to increase our prices.”

She said the company had delayed the increase as long as it could in the hope that wholesale prices would drop back to early 2021 levels, but this has not happened.

Ms Sayers said Electric Ireland had the lowest cumulative price rises in the past 12 months.

Asked about the huge price rise at a time when its parent group was making massive profits, the company said the €679m profit figure was before tax, exceptionals and interest.

The after-tax profit is €191m and it is paying the Exchequer a €160m dividend.

Energia is increasing its electricity and gas prices from April 25 next, while prepayment meter supplier PrePayPower will raise its prices for both fuels from the start of next month.

Electricity prices are going up by 9.9pc, and gas by 19.9pc.

PrePayPower, which gives its customers pay-as-you-go meters, announced three rises last year. Many people on low incomes use pay-as-you-go meters.

Energia’s electricity prices are going up by 15pc, in a move that will cost the average customer an additional €247 a year.

Gas prices are rising by the same percentage in a move that will add €180 to the average cost of an annual bill.

Bord Gáis Energy in the last two weeks said it was increasing electricity prices by 27pc and gas by 39pc. This will add €385 to the average Bord Gáis electricity bill and €390 to average annual gas bills.