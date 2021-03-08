Energy supplier Panda Power hikes electricity costs

A fifth energy supplier is to increase prices for householders.

Panda Power blamed what it said were external costs such as network and market charges for its decision to push put electricity prices by 7.5pc from April 8.

Its gas prices will remain unchanged.

The move will mean an additional cost of €84 a year for a typical household electricity customer who’s not on a discounted rate.

Panda Power managing director Brendan Traynor said the increase was “unavoidable due to increasing external wholesale market and network costs”.

One of the largest providers in the State, Energia, will raise its prices next month in a move which will see the annual bills of many customers climb by more than €100.

The supplier has announced that its residential electricity prices will go up by 8.6pc, with gas prices rising by 5.7pc from April 5.

The increase will add just over €100 a year to the average household’s annual electricity bill and around €48 to the average annual gas bill.

Earlier this month, SSE Airtricity said it was increasing electricity prices by 6.2pc from April 1.

That will add €63 a year to the average bill. Gas is going up by 4.5pc, hiking annual bills by €32.

This month, Pinergy said its electricity unit rate price will increase by 4.2pc from 1 April.

For a typical household, Pinergy said this will amount to an increase of around €53 per year, including Vat.

Meanwhile, Glowpower – which has a small number of customers in this market – is also raising its energy prices.

Bright Energy, Prepaypower, Iberdrola, Glowpower, Pinergy, Be Energy and Iberdrola all increased their prices from last November.

In October, Electric Ireland – which serves more than one million customers – put up its prices by 3.4pc in a move that will add €35 a year to the average bill.

And all residential electricity users have been hit by a 130pc rise in the public service obligation (PSO) levy.

The increase will add almost €90 a year added to household electricity bills.

The PSO levy is a Government levy that is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland – mainly to fund wind power.

The levy for last year was €38.68 a year including Vat but is set to rise to €88.80 for the 2020/21 period.

And carbon tax on domestic gas bills is set to add €80 over a year to the cost of this fuel from May.

Last year’s energy price freeze “has well and truly come to an end for many customers as we move into spring", said Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

He said all eyes are now on the country’s biggest gas and electricity suppliers, Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy, to see what they do.

“Today’s price increase follows recent price hike announcements from SSE Airtricity, Pinergy, Glowpower and Energia over the past week or so,” he said.

"To be honest I’ve never seen so many price hike announcements in such a short space of time.”

