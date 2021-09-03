Energy supplier lifts prices for fourth time this year

ENERGY retailer Panda Power has announced its fourth price rise this year.

Electricity and gas bills are to go up by 11.3pc from next month.

This will add €172 to the average annual electricity bill, and €130 to gas bills.

Taken together, the four increases will add almost €500 to the average electricity bill.

Panda Power raised prices in April, and then again in June, and then August, and now in October.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said that when all this year’s increases are taken into account, the average annual electricity bill for Panda Power customers will now be around €477 higher while the average annual gas bill will be around €228 more.

He said: “There seems to be a crisis in the energy market at present as rapidly increasing prices in the wholesale cost of energy are being passed on to consumers, coupled with a lack of electricity output due to power plants being down.”

Panda Power managing director Brendan Traynor said the increases were “due to factors beyond our control in providing energy to our customers”.

He blamed long-term outages of two power plants in this country, and a 250pc increase in wholesale costs over the last 12 months.

“Unfortunately, the decision to increase prices is unavoidable in the current environment.”

Earlier this week Spanish energy giant Iberdrola announced double-digit increases in its electricity and gas prices for households from the start of next month.

Three suppliers have announced three rises this year, with most of the rest of the suppliers increasing prices at least once this year.

Between them, the 14 suppliers in the market here have announced 20 separate price rises this year.

Mr Cassidy of Bonkers.ie warned that the few suppliers that have held off and only increased their prices once or twice this year will probably have to increase them again in the coming weeks to catch up with the market.

“So there will be no major reprieve for energy customers as we head into autumn unfortunately.”

But he said it was to be hoped that prices will stabilise when the Whitegate and Huntstown power plants come back into action.

They are out of action while maintenance work is being carried out.

All the main energy retailers have increased their prices this year, with SSE Airtricity and Flogas increases taking effect this month.

Last month Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy were among those imposing rises on consumers.

