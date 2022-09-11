Energy saving tips: 15 easy, affordable and effective hacks to limit waste this winter

The energy war between Europe and Russia stepped up a notch last week, after the Kremlin warned it will not resume gas supplies to Europe via a major pipeline until the West lifts sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the public grew impatient waiting for efforts by the Government and EU leaders to prevent the economic costs of the war falling on them.

The Kremlin’s move sent wholesale gas prices up by 30pc on Monday amid mounting concern Russia will completely cut off gas supplies to Europe during the winter and consumers are bracing themselves for further energy bill shocks as as result.

On Wednesday, Energia became the latest utility provider to announce further price hikes, joining a wave of suppliers that have been raising prices since the last week of August.

Most of these new hikes take effect at the start of October, heaping pressure on consumers that, according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, have already seen their electricity bill soar by an average €480 in the year to August and their gas bills rise by €410.

“With one of the highest electricity prices in Europe, Irish customers will be forking out even more of their income on energy bills,” says Eoin Clarke, managing director of price comparison site Switcher.ie.

While advice on saving energy is no replacement for the big policy changes required to address the escalating energy crisis, there are practical ways you can both winter-proof your energy use at home to reduce your bills – and prepare for possible blackouts. Here are 15 of them, assembled from advice from a team of energy experts:

Read More

Switch suppliers

Despite the stratospheric price hikes being unveiled by utilities, you can still make substantial savings by switching to a new supplier. If you’ve been with the same provider for more than 12 months and have been put on their standard rate, you could save as much as €1,255 a year at current prices on electricity and gas by switching to the cheapest deal on the market, Clarke says.

Conduct a mini energy audit

Codema, Dublin’s energy agency, has a home energy saving kit that you can borrow from your library to identify which appliances in your home use the most electricity and which areas are losing heat.

The kit comes with a radiator key, a thermal leak detector and a temperature and humidity meter. The key bleeds radiators to make them more efficient, the thermal leak detector finds energy leaks and shows you which areas need insulation or draught-proofing, and the temperature and humidity meter helps you identify whether you’re heating your home efficiently.

With the information you gather, you can implement energy saving measures that could reduce your energy bills by as much as 20pc.

Start at the top

The biggest bang for your buck when it comes to energy upgrades is insulating your attic, because the average home loses between 20pc and 30pc of its heat through its roof if it’s not properly insulated.

And there are ways you can get the insulation done without borrowing money upfront and then waiting for the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to pay you the 80pc grant you’re entitled to, according to Eric Dennis from KSN Energy.

Dennis carries out inspections and surveys of homes eligible for SEAI grants for energy upgrades.

The SEAI has a list of six energy partners on its website who will not only do the grant application for you but will price in the 80pc grant given by the SEAI. “So if it costs €2,000 to insulate my attic and I receive a grant of €1,600, then I just pay €400 for the work,” Dennis says.

Swap your bulbs

One of the quickest and easiest ways to reduce your bills is by switching over any tungsten bulbs to LED bulbs, which use 80pc less electricity than a standard bulb and last 10 times longer.

Use motion sensors lights

If your kids are forgetting to turn off lights in the hallway, bathroom or the utility room, consider using sensor lights. You can buy a solar-power motion sensor light for the front or back door. For indoors, there are even stick-on sensor lights that light up when nearby motion is detached and switch off automatically after 15 seconds.

Block up unused chimneys

If you have an older house with chimneys you’re not using, you have to heat those rooms at lot more often because the air is changing so regularly, Dennis says. You can buy a chimney balloon online for €22 to prevent warm air from escaping a room and cold air from entering.

Get draught-proofing

“It’s draughts that make you feel the cold and reducing them can make a massive difference” in retaining heat, Dennis says. You can buy or make a draught excluder for under your front door and you can buy strips of draught seals from hardware providers for your windows, internal doors, attic hatch and letterbox.

If you have PVC windows, you can hire a local handyman to take out old window seals and insert new ones, Dennis says.

Turn it down

Space heating accounts for 60pc of the total energy use in the home.

Dialling down a thermostat just a few degrees can save 10pc on your energy bills, Clarke says.

Consider getting a wood pellet stove

Coal has trebled in price in the last six months and home heating oil costs twice as much as it did a year ago. If you can’t afford the upfront costs for a heat pump and retrofit to avail of an SEAI grant, consider getting a green loan from your credit union to buy a wood pellet stove.

Wood pellets are cheaper than many other fuel sources and, unlike coal, gas and oil, are exempt from carbon taxes.

For instance, you can buy a pallet of 15kg of pellets (47 bags) online from Laois Sawmills for €325, whereas 47 bags of coal from a Dublin coal merchant would cost €1,598.

Prices for the high-efficiency stoves themselves usually depend on the size of the space you’re heating and whether you go for a room heating stove, boiler stove or inset stove.

You can get a room heating stove for a small space for around €950, while a boiler stove would start at about €3,000.

You will have to pay for installation, including lining your chimney, and you should ensure you buy pellets from a local, sustainable source.

Install thermostatic radiator valves

This will allow you to switch off a radiator in a room when you’re not using it, such as a bedroom during the day, which will cut your heating bill. B&Q sells the valves online for €29.95.

Start lagging

Heating domestic hot water guzzles energy. If your water cylinder isn’t an energy-efficient model with an integrated insulation blanket, fit a lagging jacket to keep water hotter for longer. This could reduce your water heating costs by as much as 30pc, according to Bonkers.ie.

Woodies sells Economiser cylinder jackets for €17.99. You can also insulate pipes coming from the tank with foam tubing to prevent heat loss, and adjust the temperature of your water heating on your boiler system or immersion to 65C so that you’re not wasting energy by overheating water.

Get an air fryer

If you have the counter space and your oven is not A-rated, buy an air fryer and use that instead. An air fryer not only cooks food more healthily but is more energy efficient because it takes a shorter time to cook food than an oven. You can buy a Klarstein AeroVital air fryer for €89.99 on Hifi-Tower.ie. If you’re sticking with the oven, especially at the peak electricity period between 5pm and 7pm, batch cook and make two or three meals that you can store in the fridge and reheat.

Use a dehumidifier to dry clothes on wet days

Tumble dryers are expensive to run, though new dryers that use heat pump technology are much more efficient than older models, especially for large families.

To reduce drying costs, try using an A-rated dehumidifier with a laundry setting on some days. You can set it beside your clothes horse but ensure windows and doors are open to reduce the risks of damp.

Only boil what you need

If you’re in the habit of boiling the kettle multiple times a day – or even boiling it, walking away and then reboiling it – stop. Codema calculates that by only boiling enough water for one cup of tea instead of boiling a full kettle six times a day, you can save €67 over the course of a year.

Consider buying a catering-style flask and filling it with boiling water so you can have hot drinks throughout the day. If you still prefer to ritual of boiling water for a cup of tea, buy a Breville HotCup hot water dispenser, available on BuyitDirect.ie for €44.47, to ensure you only boil enough water for the number of cups you need.

Prepare for blackouts

Sales of generators to homeowners are surging amid the possibility of rolling blackouts this winter. While generators are expensive, there are devices you can buy that will enable you to charge devices such as your phone or laptop. For about €20, a Duronic camping lantern that can be manually cranked and lasts for five and a half hours.

For about the same price, you can get a device that can be charged by cranking it up with your hand, solar power or a USB charger and it comes with a torch, a radio, and a phone charger.