Energy saving tips: 15 easy, affordable and effective hacks to limit waste this winter

The heat is on to find a solution to spiralling energy costs. Our team of experts offer their advice on keeping those electric bill shocks at bay

Consumers have already seen their electricity bill soar by an average €480 in the year to August and their gas bills rise by €410. Stock image/Despoitphotos Expand
Saving energy is going to be key this winter as we face a massive energy crisis Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

The energy war between Europe and Russia stepped up a notch last week, after the Kremlin warned it will not resume gas supplies to Europe via a major pipeline until the West lifts sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the public grew impatient waiting for efforts by the Government and EU leaders to prevent the economic costs of the war falling on them.

The Kremlin’s move sent wholesale gas prices up by 30pc on Monday amid mounting concern Russia will completely cut off gas supplies to Europe during the winter and consumers are bracing themselves for further energy bill shocks as as result.

