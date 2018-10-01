We already know Ireland has the fourth-highest electricity prices in Europe. If that wasn't bad enough, they're about to go up again, just in time for a chilly autumn.

Energy price hike: how to monitor usage, how to control it better - and how to read your bill

This is an entirely deregulated market. There are 12 suppliers, all fighting for the same customers, so you'd naturally imagine we'd be more ferocious at taking our business elsewhere, especially since average costs are around €850 a year.

However, only 14pc of people switched energy provider last year, and only one third of us bother reading our bills in detail. Fifteen per cent never even open them, according to research from One Big Switch, which campaigns for lower prices.

This week I'm looking at why this market is overcharging customers and what we can do about it. Let's bust some myths.

It's too much hassle

Probably the most common reason we don't shop around. Will I be cut off? Does someone have to access my house? Will it take long? The answer to all three is no. Switching electricity supplier takes a phone call and a piece of paper.

It's not really worth it

It is. Switching over the past four years would have saved the average household €1,146 on electricity alone.

The biggest problem is that even when you switch, most special offers or discounts last only the first year; after that, you're automatically returned to the standard tariff, which naturally is usually the highest one.

I have to switch my gas to make it worthwhile

No, you don't. While urban customers may definitely save on a dual fuel bundle, there's no guarantee of it. Price checking both on an independent comparison site like Bonkers.ie or Switcher.ie will show whether your house is going to benefit.

I don't even know how to read my bill

There are several elements to understand, but once you do, comparisons are easier.

Unit rate: The actual rate you pay per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity you use. It depends on which tariff you're on, and discounts are offered based on this, not on the entire bill.

Consumption/usage: The amount of kWh units you used during the billing period. An 'E' indicates it's estimated, so it's worth getting an actual reading ('A' is for actual).

You need to read this off, because companies rarely send out meter readers these days and you may have been overpaying for years.

Standing charge: This is a per-day charge for providing and maintaining the supply of electricity. It depends on your meter and tariff type - Urban, Rural, NightSaver - and varies by supplier. It's a fixed cost no matter how much electricity you use.

PSO levy: The Public Service Obligation levy is a government charge to cover the additional costs associated with producing sustainable and renewable energy in Ireland. This is halving now, which is great for customers.

VAT: When all of the above charges are added up, 13.5pc VAT is then charged on top of the total.

It's so hard to monitor usage, I have no idea what I'm using

That's true, but there are lots of free ways to cut costs.

For instance, simply opting for paperless online billing and paying by direct debit could trim up to 10pc off your bill.

Using old-fashioned draught excluders at doors, shutting off radiators in unused rooms and using a modern electric bar heater instead of switching on the heating at all is far cheaper.

On appliances, 90pc of the cost of electricity goes in heating water, so switch your washing machine to a 30 degree wash, and boil only as much as you need in the kettle.

Obviously, switching off lights you don't need is important, but did you know that switching off electricity at the plug point saves a fortune too?

Don't let unused gadgets and devices lie in sleep mode - switch them off.

How can I control my energy use better?

There are excellent gadgets available now that are controlled by app on your phone, to switch on/off heating and water controls. Hive is available from Bord Gais (€299); there's Electric Ireland's Nest (€130) or Climote (€90); and Netatmo, available on offer from Energia at the moment (normally €249), is free if you sign up to OneBigSwitch.ie and online billing and your house is suitable for it (you'll need wifi and a pre-2006 build).

These are all about the size of a box of cigarettes and allow you full control over turning on/off your heating and water, scheduling it and monitoring kilowatt usage.

I find it fantastic. It will pay for itself in a year with the savings you make on controlling remotely.

