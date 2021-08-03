Energy levy to fall but household bills keep rising

THE levy on household energy bills to fund the cost of generating power from renewables is to fall from October.

But the rare good news comes amid a raft of energy suppliers raising their prices, with some imposing three hikes this year alone.

The energy regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU), has decided that the levy on all electricity bills to support renewable energy is be reduced by a third.

The CRU has announced that the public services obligation (PSO) levy will be almost €59 a year from October, once Vat is included.

This is down from an annual amount of just over €88 including Vat at present.

This would represent a saving of €29 a year.

The PSO levy is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland and supports the generation of electricity from renewable and indigenous sources.

It falls when wholesale energy costs rise, as this means renewable energy providers need a small subsidy to make a return.

It comes as a large energy supplier is to increase prices for a second time this year.

SSE Airtricity said it will raise prices by 10pc from September 1. It also raised prices in April.

The move will mean those who get both electricity and gas from the company will see bills rise by almost €300 this year due to the two price hikes this year.

SSE Airtricity’s move will impact around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

The September price rise will electricity costs go up by 10.6pc for households, with gas up by 10.7pc. Dual-fuel customers will be hit with a 9.8pc cost increase.

This will mean a typical electricity customer will end up paying an additional €118 a year. Adding in the April rise will push an electricity bills up by around €200.

Gas customers will face an extra €84 in costs, on top of the €63 added to annual bills in April.

Dual-fuel customers will have to pay €200 more a year from September, in addition to the €95 rise in the typical bill imposed in September.

All suppliers have increased prices this year, with some announcing three rises. This has prompted fears that there is now a crisis in the Irish energy market.

Earlier in the month both Pinergy and Panda Power announced their third price increases this year.

The company said the increase is due to “sustained increases in wholesale energy costs over the last year”.

And the country’s biggest energy suppliers, Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy, have recently announced big price hikes too.

Airtricity says it is the largest supplier of green energy in the market, but as its output feeds into the national grid its pricing reflects higher costs for all players.

Wholesale gas and coal costs have surged in recent months as the global economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic and demand for energy increases.

SSE Airtricity managing director Klair Neenan said: "Unfortunately, there have been sustained increases in wholesale energy costs over the last year.

“We have worked hard to limit and delay the impact of this on our customers and have not taken the decision lightly, however, these costs are outside of our control, and, as we have seen from other announcements, impact all energy suppliers in the market.”

Suppliers have also been hit with higher costs for generating and maintaining the country’s gas and electricity networks.

Some of the extra costs is to accommodate the costs from generating more energy wind and solar on the grid.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “There seems to be a crisis in the energy market at present as rapidly increasing prices in the wholesale cost of energy are being passed on to consumers.”

He said price increases of this magnitude and frequency are unsustainable.

Customers of SSE might be wondering why their bills are increasing given it’s a supplier of renewable energy.

But renewable energy requires considerable investment at present in the national grid and these costs are being passed onto the consumer, Mr Cassidy said.

Up to 60pc of our energy still comes from burning fossil fuels such as coal and gas and these have been increasing in price recently too.

