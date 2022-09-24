Energy crisis: Save money and power with these simple, cheap tips from the experts

Professor Aoife Foley and her colleagues at Queens University Belfast have been watching the energy price crisis unfold.

They have now produced handy reference charts to help people save money.

“Older people are much better at this. They switch things off, they use them for set times, they do it automatically,” Professor Foley said.

“Generation X and Gen Z got used to being a bit more lax and as a result, they’ve lost out on some essential knowledge – at least it is essential now when people really have to watch what they’re spending.”

Here are their top tips for saving money during the energy crisis:

Switch to energy efficient LED lightbulbs

Cost: €2.50 – €9 per bulb

Potential saving: €4.50 to €15 per year for each bulb

Improve insultation in your hot water tank and loft, insulate exposed outdoor pipes and install radiator reflector panels

Cost: Loft insulation €745, hot water tank jacket €19.50 and reflector panels €9 each

Potential saving: €355 per year in heating bills

Install a water-saving eco shower head

Cost: €11.50 - €46

Potential saving: €73 - €135 per year in energy bills

Review and upgrade your domestic applicances according to energy efficiency rating

Cost: Energy efficient kettle €135; fridge-freezer €825 - €1,650; tumble dryer €560 – €1,030

Potential saving: Depends on usage and previous enerfy efficiency rating of appliances

Draught-proof your windows and doors using better-fitted curtains and draught excluders

Cost: Curtain prices vary; draught excluders cost €6 - €23

Potential saving: €109 per year in heating bills

Set thermostat for heating at17C - 19C; hot water at lower temperature e.g. 60C and fridge-freezer at reduced setting

Cost: Free

Potential saving: €146 fro heat bills; savings will vary for fridge-freezer

Service your boiler and check radiator valves not set to high; consider switching off some valves

Cost: Boiler service around €92 on average

Potential saving: Will vary, but your boiler accounts for around 55pc of energy bills

Look into your energy tariffs and see if you can switch

Cost: If you are still within an agreed contract period, you may have to pay a fee

Potential saving: Depends on the tariff selected and annual energy consumption

Switch off unneccessary devices on standby, consider installing smart plugs with timers

Cost: Standard timer plug €7 – €14 each; smart plug with timer from €18 each

Potential saving: €23 in electricity bills by turning off your on-standby devices

Avoid multiple shopping trips each week, and other unnecessary trips

Cost: Free

Potential saving: Variable depending on your speed, fuel and vehicle type

Check the weather before each trip and consider walking, cycling or taking public transport

Cost: Public transport costs vary

Potential saving: Depends on distance, time of day and mode of transport

Consider switching off a second fridge-freezer if oyu have one

Cost: Free

Potential saving: Depends on type of appliance and usage

Consider a time-of-use tariff if available, and use large appliances during non-peak hours

Potential saving: Up to 30pc reduction in energy bills

Source: Aoife Foley, Dizar Al Kez, Harrison Hampton (2022) – 13 Point Plan on Reducing Your Energy Footprint in Ireland. Queens University Belfast.



