Energy crisis hits consumers in pocket with 20 price hikes passed on already this year

A series of energy price rises being imposed by suppliers means we are heading into an expensive winter.

As if that was not bad enough, rolling power cuts could be in store over the months to come.

There are claims we are experiencing an energy crisis, prompting calls for a more concerted response from the regulator and Energy Minister Eamon Ryan.

There have been 20 electricity and gas price-rise announcements from the 14 energy suppliers in the market this year alone.

Some householders are facing increases of close to €500 in the annual cost of electricity.

Panda Power became the latest to increase its electricity and gas prices – its fourth hike this year. Three other energy suppliers have imposed three hikes this year.

Some of the players in the market are increasing prices by as much as 26pc.

Less extreme are the increases from the larger players.

Electric Ireland, which has more than one million customers, has had only one rise so far. Its 10pc hike in electricity prices will add €100 to the cost this year for an average household.

But double-digit increases have been thrust on households by Bord Gáis Energy, SSE Airtricity and Energia.

We have the fourth most expensive electricity in the European Union, and more price rises for consumers this year cannot be ruled out.

Being blamed for the post-pandemic power price surge are massive rises in global wholesale energy costs and ongoing issues with Ireland’s power grid.

A global gas supply crunch is causing havoc in the markets.

Natural gas prices are at record levels for the time of year. They are so high they are trading at around five times their level of two years ago.

Up to 60pc of our energy still comes from burning fossil fuels such as gas and coal.

But if your electricity company says it supplies 100pc green electricity, how can wholesale gas prices affect you?

It does not matter because all energy sources – from wind farms, gas-fired plants and coal-burning power stations – go into the mix when the grid operator is calculating what it will pay energy generators for their output.

Wind output is variable. This summer was the least windy in Ireland since the 1960s.

Two of our biggest gas-fired power plants, at Whitegate in Cork and Huntstown in Dublin, are out of action for

maintenance.

This has prompted the restarting of the Moneypoint coal-fired plant, which has produced up to a quarter of the State’s electricity recently.

Added to this toxic wholesale price pressure are problems with massive demand for energy from the exponential growth of data centres.

Surging electricity demand combined with tight supplies have sparked fears that power cuts could hit the Republic’s homes and businesses later this year or early next year.

This means there is a rush on to get the two big gas-fired plants back in action to avoid blackouts.

The return of both plants will restore about 800 megawatts of electricity to the network, which sources say should be enough to see the system through next winter.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said there was now a crisis in the energy market, with rapidly increasing prices in the wholesale cost of energy being passed on to consumers, coupled with a lack of electricity output due to power plants being down.

The huge price increases and frequency are unsustainable.

“Questions need to be asked about how the market is being managed,” he said.

Asked whether the situation was been mismanaged, a spokesman for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) was the regulator, but in line with policy it had not regulated energy prices for a number of years. Asked whether was failing consumers, the CRU said it recently told the Oireachtas the transition to a low-carbon future would not be costless.

It said suppliers were being hit with huge rises in wholesale costs and encouraged consumers to shop around.

Demand for energy is rising, and it was working with the department and Eirgrid “to identify and deliver appropriate generation and demand-side solutions”.

Grid operator Eirgrid, also asked whether it was failing to do its job, said the cost of developing the electricity grid was determined by the CRU.

Eirgrid said it was committed to transforming the electricity grid so that at least 70pc of electricity would come from renewables by 2030.

Despite the rising prices, there is still huge competition among the 14 energy suppliers in Ireland for new customers.

They are all offering big discounts to switchers, Bonkers.ie says.

The average dual-fuel swit- cher could save around €500 a year by changing supplier, which would more than offset the price hikes.