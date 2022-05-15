| 10.6°C Dublin

Energy bills are rising – but can you afford a retrofit for your house?

The financial ins and outs of a home energy upgrade

The question might not be can you afford to retrofit your home, it might be can you afford not to do it? Expand

Louise McBride Twitter Email

Rising fuel costs – and warnings that fuel rationing could be on the cards – have prompted many to consider retrofitting their home. However, as the bill for a deep retrofit of a three-bedroom home could come to between €60,000 and €70,000 or more, the cost of such an energy upgrade can be prohibitive.

New State grants – available through the one-stop shop scheme of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) – could halve the cost of a deep retrofit. Even after the grants, a homeowner could still face a bill of almost €30,000 or more for a full retrofit though.

