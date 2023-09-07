Electricity price cuts announced for more than a million customers, reducing energy bills by up to €429

The average home in Ireland pays around €2,000 a year for electricity. PIC: Getty

More than one million households are to get a break after Electric Ireland said it would cut its electricity and gas prices.

The largest electricity supplier in the State, Electric Ireland is to reduce electricity and gas unit prices and the standing charges from the start of November.

The reduction in residential electricity unit rates and standing charges works out at 10pc, and equates to an annual saving of €212 on the average electricity bill.

Residential gas unit rates and standing charges are coming down by 12pc, which equates to an annual saving of €217.

This is a combined annual reduction of €429 for Electric Ireland’s dual-fuel customers, it said.

Electric Ireland said the price cuts will mean its estimated annual bill will be lower than any other standard electricity tariff available or announced for the market.

ESB-owned Electric Ireland is the largest energy supplier in the State with around 1.1 million customers.

The move comes after two cuts from smaller player Pinergy this year. Pinergy’s latest cut of 9.5pc in the unit rate will save a typical family around €220 over a year, including Vat.

And last week Energia said its Energia Smart meter electricity plan customers will see a reduction of 20pc on their unit rates. This works out at an average saving of €357 a year, it said.

The reductions are not just for those with smart meters. Energia Smart dual-fuel customers will see a reduction of 20pc on their electricity and gas unit rates, meaning an average saving of €682 a year.

Energia electricity customers will have their unit rates reduced by 15pc – a saving of €305 a year based on the average annual bill.

The company’s gas customers will get a reduction of 20pc on their unit rates, or an average annual reduction of €325.

The supplier has around 160,000 electricity customers and 60,00 gas customers.

Electric Ireland said its customers will see their electricity unit rate decrease by 10pc, or €182 over a year.

Electricity standing charges will decrease by 10pc, or €30 per year.

Customers will see their average gas bill decrease by 11.35pc, including carbon tax and Vat at rates effective from November 1.

Electric Ireland gas unit rates are falling by 12pc, or €194 a year, with the standing charge falling by 12pc, or €23 a year.

Executive director at Electric Ireland Pat Fenlon said it was introducing the cuts for household as wholesale prices have fallen in recent months, particularly since their peak in autumn 2022.

But it warned that they remain 300pc higher than in 2020.

“We know that the last two years have been particularly hard for our customers, given the impact of much higher energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“While unprecedented international wholesale prices have fallen in recent months, Electric Ireland’s customers were not exposed to the extremes of these prices as a result of hedging strategies.”

Mr Fenlon said Electric Ireland has committed over €63m to support customers since winter 2020.

This includes €55m given back to customers by foregoing profits last year as well as our €5m Electric Ireland Hardship Fund which will continue to help customers experiencing payment difficulties this winter.”

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie welcomed the price cuts.

But even after this reduction, Electric Ireland’s prices remain around double what they were in 2020 before Covid and then the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc with energy prices, he said.

“Yes, prices are falling, but they’re falling from really high levels. So it’ll still be a very expensive winter to heat and light our homes,” he said.