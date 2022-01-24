Electricity bill subsidy of €100 due by end of March

Labour TD, Ged Nash says the measure should be better targeted at those who need it.

The subsidy will be paid directly to energy suppliers as part of a plan aimed at reducing household costs this winter. Stock image

The Government’s planned €100 electricity bill subsidy will be taken off households’ bills in March.

The subsidy will be paid directly to energy suppliers as part of a plan aimed at reducing household costs this winter.

The €100 will be deducted automatically from electricity bills by the end of March, the Irish Independent has learned.

Legislation will be passed through the Dáil in the coming weeks for the subsidy to be put in place.

“The timeline for delivery of the €100 credit has not changed since the announcement was made before Christmas,” a Government spokesperson said yesterday

“We are still on track to deliver this towards the end of quarter one of this year.”

The Cabinet signed off on the €100 subsidy for all households before Christmas. It will also apply to pay-as-you-go energy providers in the form of €100 credit.

Read More

The measure will cost the State €170m and funding will go from the Department of Transport and Climate Action directly via ESB Networks, to providers and to their customers.

The measure is part of the Government’s effort to help people struggling with spiralling heating and energy bills.

Opposition politicians have previously criticised how late the €100 subsidy will be applied to bills, with Labour TD Ged Nash saying the measure should be better targeted at those who need it.

“We have said from the start that this is a poorly targeted public policy measure,” he said.

“They announced this in December with very few details and there was an expectation that this legislation would be available for us to scrutinise early in the new year, it’s now the end of January and we still don’t have sight of it,” he added.

The Labour Party will this week bring a cost of living motion to the Dáil, which will include a carbon credit of €200 for people earning under €50,000 at a cost of €100m. It also includes a temporary cut to VAT on energy bills, which would require EU permission, as well as social welfare increases “across the economy”.

“The Government has been like a rabbit caught in the headlights when it comes to the rising cost of living,” Mr Nash said.