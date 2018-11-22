Electric Ireland to freeze prices over winter

The largest energy supplier in the State is bucking the trend of announcing price rises

The largest energy supplier in the State is bucking the trend of announcing price rises

State-owned Electric Ireland will freeze electricity and gas prices this winter.

It comes after five suppliers announced winter price rises. This followed a string of rises announced earlier in the year.

The Electric Ireland freeze will apply when energy use in homes is at its highest.

Executive director of customer solutions at Electric Ireland Marguerite Sayers said the company was conscious of the pressure on household budgets.

“We are acutely conscious of the financial pressures facing our customers, especially in the run-up to Christmas, and we are committed to keeping our prices as low as possible for as long as possible,” she said.

Last week Energia became the fifth supplier to announce a winter price rise. And householders were warned to expect more energy price rises.

Energia said it would raise the cost for consumers getting electricity, gas and dual fuel from it with effect from the start of next year. Electricity prices will go up by 5.5pc, in a move that adds €62 to the annual cost for a typical household.

Energia gas prices will be 6.3pc more expensive, adding €56 to the annual cost for an average household.

For those getting a dual-fuel supply, it will be 5.9pc dearer next year, putting an additional €118 on the average bill.

The move comes after price rises were also announced recently by SSE Airtricity. It is to increase its household energy prices from the start of December. Its standard price of electricity will increase by €1.18 per week, which adds an extra €61 to annual bills.

Pinergy said its electricity prices would rise by 7.89pc from next month, in a move that will add an extra €66 to annual bills.

It comes after Flogas and Panda Power already announced price increases in the past few days for the winter. In the summer, most energy providers also raised their tariffs.

Online Editors