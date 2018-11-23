Electric Ireland freezes prices for winter

The largest energy supplier in the State is bucking the trend of raising prices.

State-owned Electric Ireland will freeze electricity and gas prices this winter.

It comes after five suppliers announced winter price rises and followed a string of hikes announced earlier in the year.

The move by Electric Ireland will put pressure on Bord Gáis, another large player in the market.

It has yet to say whether it is increasing or freezing prices. BEenergy and PrePayPower have also yet to indicate if prices will rise.

The Electric Ireland freeze will apply until the end of February, when energy use in homes is at its highest.

Marguerite Sayer: Electric Ireland director backed the price freeze. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The company, the largest supplier in the State, has 1.1 million electricity customer and 138,000 gas customers.

Electric Ireland executive director of customer solutions Marguerite Sayers said: "We are conscious of the pressures facing our customers, especially in the run-up to Christmas, and we are committed to keeping prices as low as possible for as long as possible."

Last week, Energia became the fifth supplier to announce a winter price rise. And householders were warned to expect more energy price rises.

Energia said it would raise the cost for consumers getting electricity, gas and dual fuel from it with effect from the start of next year.

Electricity prices will go up by 5.5pc, in a move that adds €62 to the annual cost for a typical household.

Energia gas prices will be 6.3pc more expensive, adding €56 to the cost for an average household.

The move comes after price rises were also announced recently by SSE Airtricity.

It is to increase its household energy prices from the start of December. Its standard price of electricity will increase by €1.18 per week, which adds an extra €61 to annual bills.

Pinergy said its electricity prices would rise by 7.89pc from next month, in a move that will add an €66 to bills.

It comes after Flogas and Panda Power announced price increases in the past few days for the winter.

