ELECTRIC Ireland is to hit its customers with a price hike from the start of April, ending a winter price freeze it had in place.

ELECTRIC Ireland is to hit its customers with a price hike from the start of April, ending a winter price freeze it had in place.

Electric Ireland ends winter price freeze as supplier to hit customers with price hike in April

The supplier had promised not to raise prices up to February.

Now its 1.1 million customers will see the prices of gas and electricity increase by 4pc each, in a move that will add around €35 a year to average electricity bill.

It is the second hike from Electric Ireland in just over six months.

The two rises will see households paying an additional €80 over a year.

Seven suppliers have now raised their prices in the past few months.

The move comes just weeks after rival Bord Gáis Energy said it would increase its prices from March 10 next.

Electric Ireland, which is the largest supplier of electricity in the market, blamed a surge in wholesale gas costs for the higher charges for householders.

The company, which is part of the ESB group, has 140,000 gas customers.

Customers of the company were advised to switch suppliers to negate the higher costs.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said switching could see householders save hundreds of euro.

“Right now a customer who’s on standard rates and who uses an average amount of gas and electricity a year could save €357 on average by switching energy supplier. It’s quick and easy to switch and it can all be done online in the space of a few minutes on bonkers.ie. Energy contracts usually last just one year, so if you’ve been with your energy supplier for over 12 months then it’s time to switch,” Mr Cassidy said.

Customers struggling to meet the rising costs of energy are also advised to look at ways to reduce their consumption.

Mr Cassidy advised householders to install energy saving LED lightbulbs, to avoid overfilling the kettle when boiling it, and choosing a 30 degrees wash where possible.

Earlier this month Bord Gáis Energy said its electricity prices are to go up 4.3pc, with gas bills to rise by 2.3pc, from next month.

This will see the average electricity bill rise by €44 a year, with the average gas bill increasing by €19 a year.

The company also increased prices last summer.

Most providers have now raised prices twice in the last 12 months.

Energia raised the cost for consumers getting electricity, gas and dual fuel from it with effect from the start of the year. And price rises were also announced by SSE Airtricity, Pinergy, Flogas and Panda Power.

Wholesale energy prices were 16pc higher in January than the same month a year previously.

Online Editors