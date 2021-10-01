Electric Ireland announces second price hike in move that will add €200 to electricity bills

Electricity and gas prices are going up.

MORE than one million householders are to be hit after Electric Ireland announced a second rise in electricity and gas prices this year.

The State-owned company is pushing up the cost of electricity by 9.3pc and gas by 7pc from November 1.

The two rises will increase electricity costs for its 1.1 million customers by €200 over a year, and gas costs by €118 over a year.

The company has around 1.1 million electricity customers and 145,000 gas customers.

Electric Ireland last increased its prices in August, when it upped the price of its electricity by 9pc and its gas by 7.8pc.

The latest increase will add another €108 a year to the average household’s annual electricity bill and €58 to the average annual gas bill.

But the combined rise works out at more than €200 for electricity customers a year due to the two increases.

There have been over 30 price hike announcements from Irish energy suppliers since the start of the year. And some suppliers have raised prices four times.

Electric Ireland blamed global energy cost rises.

“Electric Ireland is determined to keep prices as low as possible, but we are exposed to the price changes in the wholesale market – the price at which we buy electricity,” said executive director Marguerite Sayers said:

She said that in March many suppliers increased prices but the company implemented a price freeze to ensure its customers were protected from the impact of rising costs for as long as possible.

Ms Sayers encouraged any customers experiencing trouble paying bills to engage with Electric Ireland and it will commit to putting in place a payment plan with them.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the Electric Ireland price rise was expected given all the recent price increases from other providers.

“This is Electric Ireland's second price increase this year. But several suppliers have raised prices three times already while some have raised its prices four times,” he said.

He said some suppliers have announced price hikes that will add up to €800 a year to energy bills.

This meant Electric Ireland’s price increases are at the lower end of the scale.

The price of wholesale gas has skyrocketed on markets in the past few months. This is feeding through into higher electricity prices as Irish providers use gas to generate much of their electricity.

The Government has committed to increasing the fuel allowance for those on welfare to ease the burden on households, but so far there are no indications of any measures to help those who are not in receipt of the fuel allowance.