Electric Ireland announces price hike

MORE than a million electricity customers are facing higher prices after Electric Ireland said it was hiking prices from the start October.

The company is increasing electricity costs by 3.4pc, in a move that will add around €35 to the average bill over a year.

It comes after Electric Ireland cut prices back in April.

Electric Ireland’s gas price is to remain the same for the winter months. This will mean a 11.5pc decrease announced in gas prices in April will stay in place.

Marguerite Sayer: Electric Ireland director backed the price freeze. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Marguerite Sayer: Electric Ireland director backed the price freeze. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The State-owned company said the rise in electricity prices is due to recent costs impacting the broader electricity system and market.

The electricity price rise is set to hit at a time when households use more energy.

October 1 is also the date that households and small businesses are facing a more than doubling of the levy charged on their electricity bills to support the development of renewable energy supplies in the year ahead.

This is because the public service obligation (PSO) levy is set to rise by 123pc which will see domestic consumers having to pay an extra €44 a year on the PSO levy element of their bill.

Defending the price rise, executive director of Electric Ireland Marguerite Sayers said the company tries to offer its customers a competitive rate by keeping its standard rate as low as possible.

“In April, we reduced energy bills for gas and electricity customers by circa €100 annually because fuel costs were falling at that time.

“Unfortunately, due to other electricity system and market costs outside of our control, we now have to increase our electricity prices from October 1.”

She said this will mean an increase of €2.88 per month on the average residential electricity bill.

David Kerr of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “The price change comes on the same day that the PSO levy jumps a massive 130pc to €96.24 per year (including Vat) and will be unwelcome by all electricity customers, as no customer can avoid the PSO levy increase.

“This is likely to be the first of several increases by other suppliers in the electricity market.”

