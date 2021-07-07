Eir to increase customer prices from September 

TELECOMS provider Eir is increasing its broadband and phone prices for some of its consumers by a multiple of the inflation rate.

The 8pc rise works out at an extra €6 a month, which will add €72 a year to the average bill.

Consumers have complained that the rise is a multiple of the inflation rate, which is 1.7pc at the moment.

The company said: “From September, some Eir broadband and voice customers will see plans increase by €6 a month, the first price increase in four years.”

However, the price rise will not impact customers on its new Gigabit Fibre Broadband and those on a bundle that includes the new fibre broadband offering.

Eir is the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecoms services in Ireland with around two million customers.

The price rise had been postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis but is now due to be implemented from September 1.

Customers are especially angered by the move as tens of thousands of people have been forced to work from home due to the pandemic and are heavily reliant on broadband.

One annoyed customer commented: “Although this is legal, I feel the extent of increase is excessive and is in bad faith when inflation is running at 1.7pc.”

Eir has cited the need to invest in essential infrastructure as a justification for the rise.

“Eir is investing €1bn to transform Ireland’s telecoms networks to ensure it has the capacity to meet the needs of the people of Ireland, today and into the future.

“This is the first price increase in four years, originally due in 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The telecoms provider said those on a promotional offer will also face rises. This is because they will see the discount applied to the new monthly fee for the remainder of the promotional period.

Eir has been reeling from a slew of complaints about poor customer service over the last year.

Company chairman David McRedmond admitted recently the company had let some of its customers down when it comes to the standard of customer service.

The telco was also criticised last year when it decided not to pass on to its customers the temporary Vat reduction that was put in place last year.

Consumers were reminded by consumer experts that they can end their contract without charge if their provider changes the terms of your contract by, for example, increasing the price.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the price of communications in Ireland is a 40pc above the EU average.

“My advice to consumers is to consider what they need and think about downgrading to a cheaper deal if possible. “

He said many people are paying for TV channels they rarely watch or for broadband speeds they don’t need or can’t even reach given the computer or laptop they are using.

