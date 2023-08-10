Eir apologises after thousands of direct debit customers are charged twice due to technical error

Firm apologises and vows to refund all those affected

Telecoms company Eir has apologised after charging thousands of customers double this week.

An error meant direct debit payments for broadband and telephone bills were processed twice.

The firm was scrambling last night to reverse the mistake.

Around 3,000 of the phone network’s customers have been affected by the error.

These customers buy a variety of services from Eir, including broadband, mobile phone services and television packages.

The company said a technical error in its billing system has resulted in a small number of customers being charged twice for their most recent monthly bill.

“The cause of this issue has been identified and is being rectified,” Eir said in a statement.

“Customers will be refunded as soon as possible, with no action necessary by customers. Impacted customers are being contacted via text message or email notification regarding the issue and steps being taken to process refunds.”

Eir said the error occurred during a planned transition to an upgraded billing system.

“Eir sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and want to assure customers that immediate action is being taken to rectify the error,” it added.

“Customers with questions or concerns can reach Eir’s dedicated support team at 1901.”

Figures from telecoms regulator ComReg earlier this month showed that billing issues still dominate complaints to Irish mobile operators.

The figures show that for the three biggest mobile operators, Eir, Vodafone and Three, billing complaints are higher than all other complaints combined, including contract and service issues.

While not as big a percentage for fixed operators, billing still makes for the highest single complaint category for companies such as Sky, Virgin Media and Pure Telecom.

Last May, Eir agreed to pay a penalty of €2.45m after an investigation into overcharging by the communications regulator.

As part of a High Court settlement, Eir said it will undergo “backward-looking measures” to identify customers that may have been incorrectly charged for a number of reasons, including an issue with a “broken bundle” on their account.

Some customers were also charged in circumstances where a request to have their service ceased was not ­processed, while others were incorrectly charged for early contract cessation when they were actually permitted to cancel without penalty.

Around 76,000 customers may be affected and ComReg said the refund measures may total €6.7m.

Last December, Eir was forced to compensate customers after the accidental deletion of their “eircom.net” email addresses.

An internal investigation has been launched and the company confirmed several webmail customers were affected.

That error took place during an IT upgrade when data was being transferred between servers.

Users of the service expressed outrage that their correspondence had vanished.