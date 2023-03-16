| 10.3°C Dublin

ECB’s Christine Lagarde is suddenly coy on future rate hikes as officials grapple with banks rout

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Expand

Sarah Collins

The European Central Bank (ECB) is being coy about future rate rises as it digests the fallout from a US-led banking rout. A slowdown or even a pause in hikes is potentially on the cards – but having been later than its peers to start hiking, don’t expect Frankfurt to change tack quickly.

It is not possible to determine at this point in time what the path will be going forward,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt on Thursday. “We need to have a better assessment once the financial tensions on the markets abate in the future.”

