ECB rate rise could be the last for a while, but it may be 2025 before they fall

Repayments on a typical first-time mortgage to increase by €540 a year

There are hopes that this week’s European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rise will be last one in the current cycle.

The ECB is expected to hike rates by 0.25 percentage points tomorrow. If this is fully passed on by banks, it will mean repayments on a typical first-time buyer mortgage of €300,000 will rise by €45 a month or €540 a year.

It will be the ninth eurozone rate rise, but there is hope that it will be the last. Markets had been expecting another increase in September, but doubts have now been raised about that hike.

Davy economist Conall Mac Coille said markets had fully priced in a 0.25 percentage point rise this week, but another rise in September was now looking less likely.

He said a survey of bank lending in the eurozone for April showed it had the sharpest decline since the global financial crisis, and evidence of a Europe-wide slowdown from a survey of purchasing managers had made an impression on the ECB’s Governing Council.

Mr Mac Coille said in a note to investors: “Speaking last week, the typically hawkish Dutch Central Bank governor, Klaas Knot, argued against the view that a further rate hike in September is a foregone conclusion.”

However, financial experts said it could be the end of next year or 2025 before rates actually start to fall.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said the ECB was sending out mixed signals on a September rate rise.

Around 400,000 mortgage borrowers are exposed to higher rates over the next two years.

These are people on tracker rates, variables and those coming to the end of fixed rates.

This year alone, more than 60,000 homeowners were due to come to the end of a fixed rate, which would put a massive squeeze on their finances, Mr Dowling said. Around 120,000 borrowers are on tracker rates and they will automatically see their interest rate and repayments rise.

There are around 164,000 people on variable rates who are likely to see ECB rate rises passed on to them. Many of these are trapped with vulture funds and are unable to fix or switch lender.

Mark Coan, of financial advisers moneysherpa.ie, warned that even if eurozone interest rates stopped going up, there could be a sting in the tail for borrowers.

This is because banks, non-banks and vulture funds may keep increasing variable rates.

“There is a time delay on variable rate rises, which means they could keep rising even after ECB rates plateau,” Mr Coan said. He added that tracker customers needed to be aware that it could be 2025 before rates started to fall.

Mr Dowling said around 60,000 mortgage holders would be coming to the end of fixed rates this year.

Fixed rates had risen by between two percentage points and 2.5 points since these people last fixed.

This means a family on a €300,000 mortgage will typically be coming off a 2.75pc fixed rate. Now they will be faced with fixed rates of 4.5pc.

These consumers would face almost €300 a month in higher repayments, or more than €3,500 over a year, he said.

It is expected that many fixed rates will hit 5pc before the end of the year.

