ECB hits mortgage holders with eighth rate rise since last summer

THE European Central Bank has increased interest rates for the eighth time since last summer with markets now convinced of more rises in the coming months.

The 0.25 percentage point rise will add €300 a year to the cost repaying a €200,000 tracker mortgage.

It will mean new fix rates are likely to rise for first-time buyers, and vulture funds are likely to push up rates for their variable rate customers more.

This week mortgage prisoners, whose loans are managed by both Pepper and Start Mortgages, were told their variable rates are rising by between 0.75 percentage points and 1 percentage points.

Higher ECB rates will impact those on trackers and homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals, new buyers and some people on variable rates.

Latest calculations show there are around 170,000 Irish tracker mortgage customers, who are directly affected every time there is an ECB rates rise.

Around 50,000 homeowners are set to come out of fixed rates in the next three years, with financial advisers telling them to break out of these arrangements early and re-fix before rates go even higher.

Markets are pricing in another ECB rate rise of 0.25 percentage points in July, with some expecting a pause after that.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has said the Frankfurt-based central bank will not be pausing its rate-raising cycle as inflation has remained too high for too long.

It could be 2025 before rates start to come down, financial experts have said.

ECB governors are hoping raising the refinance and deposit rates it charges banks will translate into weaker demand, which in turn eases inflationary pressures.

The current rate-rising cycle is the most aggressive in the 25-year history of the ECB.

The latest rise takes the key ECB refinancing rate to 4pc, and its deposit rate to 3. 5pc.

Trackers are priced off the refinancing rate, with most having a set margin of 1 percentage point to 1.2 percentage points above the ECB refinancing rate.

Managing director of mortgage broker Doddl.ie, Martina Hennessy, said that tracker rates have jumped by 3.75 percentage points in less than a year.

She said the tracker rate increases, which are automatically passed on after each ECB rise, will add €500 per month to repayments to an average tracker mortgage of €250,000 with a 20-year term.

This works out at €6,000 a year.

“Analysts predict that the average tracker mortgage rate could soon be 5.65pc by year-end, compared to 1.15pc less than a year ago.

“The spike in rates and the desire to take control over repayments has prompted many tracker mortgage holders to relinquish what has been long considered to be their valuable tracker, favouring the stability of a fixed rate,” Ms Hennessy said.

Irish banks have not passed on all the recent ECB rate rises to new fixed rates, with Avant Money recently cutting interest rates on its fixed-for-life One Mortgage products where rates are as low as 3.95pc.

But rises of between 1.5 percentage point and 2 percentage points in new fixed rates mean the cost of borrowing has shot up for first-time buyers.Higher rates mean a typical first-time borrower couple taking out a four-year fixed will have to pay around €3,400 more a year than someone taking out the same mortgage this time last year.