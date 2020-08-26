EBS refunds 400 customers it overcharged

MORTGAGE lender EBS has admitted to another blunder and has refunded customers.

The lender, which is part of the AIB Group, has written to the 400 customers it has overcharged.

Average refunds are close to €4,000.

It comes just a month after EBS was embroiled in a new tracker scandal involving 1,100 mortgage customers who were overcharged.

The tracker mortgage customers at AIB subsidiaries EBS and Haven had been overcharged for years on their tracker mortgages.

It is understood refunds will average around €6,000 per affected customer. The overcharging goes back to 2006.

And in June EBS was forced to write to 16,000 mortgage holders to apologise after mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau for missing payments.

In June, AIB was accused of scoring an own goal after it started adjusting mortgage balances of thousands of customers caught up in the tracker scandal.

The bank failed to write to the 6,000 homeowners affected or make a public statement to explain what it is doing.

It came after the bank lost a 10-year battle to avoid paying out to customers who argued they should have had a tracker mortgage, the so-called prevailing rate customers.

Now EBS has admitted that some 400 mortgage customers were impacted by what the lender described as a legacy mistake.

AIB Group said in a statement today: “Following an internal review, we discovered that before choosing to fix the rate on their mortgage, some customers who were on a reduced variable rate were not advised that they could not revert to a reduced variable rate when the fixed rate period ended.”

The lender said it has apologised to affected customers, corrected the issue and issued them with refunds.

Customers can contact the EBS helpline on 0818 306 012 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

