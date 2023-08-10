Dublin rents remain stable despite surge in rest of the country, says latest housing report

Rents in the April to June period rose by an average of 2.4pc across the country compared with the first three months of the year. Photo: Getty

Rental costs across the country rose sharply in the second three months of the year.

However, those in Dublin have been virtually stable due to new rental apartment construction and job losses at tech companies weakening demand for places to live, the latest Daft.ie rental report shows.

Across the country, rents in the April to June period rose by an average of 2.4pc compared with the first three months of the year.

Compared with a year ago, new rental tenancies are 10.7pc higher.

The average rent nationwide, for those taking out a new tenancy, is now just under €1,800 a month.

This is up from €1,387 in the first quarter of 2020 and a low of just €765 in late 2011.

There has been a noticeable difference between trends in Dublin and elsewhere in the second quarter, Daft.ie said.

In the capital, market rents rose by just 0.3pc in the three months to June compared with the previous quarter.

Ronan Lyons, the author of the report and a Trinity College Dublin economist, said this was the second quarter in a row of “muted increases”.

Outside Dublin, the average increase between April and June was 4.3pc.

This was the second-biggest quarterly increase recorded outside the capital since the start of the Daft report in 2006.

Having fallen in the first quarter, rents rose in each of the other main cities – Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Prof Lyons said: “The extraordinary shortage of rental accommodation continues, although in recent months the number of homes available to rent has increased slightly.”

On the first day of this month, there were fewer than 1,200 homes available to rent nationwide.

This was an increase of more than 460 on the same date last year, but availability remained tight compared with other years, Prof Lyons said.

The number of rental homes on the market is less than one-third of what had been typical in the 2015 to 2019 period, which was already one of scarcity.

The report also includes an index of rents paid by tenants in situ, rather than movers, using a bespoke survey.

It shows that, on average, rents paid by tenants in situ have increased by 3.8pc over the last 12 months.

There were bigger percentage increases outside Dublin, at 4.5pc. In the capital they rose by 3.2pc.

“The figures in this latest rental market report indicate something of a split in market conditions. In Dublin, there has been an easing of pressure in the open market,” Prof Lyons said.

“Outside the capital, however, the lack of new rental homes means the imbalance between supply and demand is still there.”

"Outside the capital, however, the lack of new rental homes means the imbalance between supply and demand is still there."

“In Dublin, the construction of new rental housing – together perhaps with the effect of job losses at some larger employers – has led to an easing of pressure in the open market,” he said.

Conditions remained far from benign for prospective tenants, he added, but the mismatch between strong demand and weak supply was not as stark as in recent quarters.

Outside the capital, however, the lack of new rental homes means the imbalance between supply and demand is still there.

In Connacht and Ulster, rents jumped more than 6pc in just three months, pushing the annual rate of inflation to its highest ever at 21.2pc in a series stretching back to early 2006.

The average new rental in Dublin is now €2,344, up 8pc in a year; in Cork city, rents are up 7.4pc to an average of €1,800; Galway had a 12pc rise to €1,867; Limerick city has average rents of €1,738, up 11.5pc in a year; and in Waterford, the average is €1,471, up 12pc in a year

For the rest of the country, the average rent was €1,431, up 14pc in a year, Daft.ie said.