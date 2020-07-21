Driving test delays to be costly for provisional drivers

Coverinaclick.ie says figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) suggest that 33,000 drivers would have passed their test between the months of March and July. Stock Image

Delays due to the pandemic to driving tests around the country are set to cost provisional license drivers a packet.

Experts said thousands of provisionally licensed-drivers will be forced to renew insurance policies for up to €600 more than a fully-licensed driver.

Insurance brokerage Coverinaclick.ie says figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) suggest that 33,000 drivers would have passed their test between the months of March and July.

But due to Covid-19 the test centres are closed, and people are unable to take a test.

Deirdre McCarthy of Coverinaclick.ie said this is leading to thousands of motorists looking at another year of high premiums.

She advised these motorists to make informed decisions before renewing their cover.

Ms McCarthy said that before Covid between 16,000 or 17,000 drivers were tested every month. Around half of these passed each month.

The service had to be suspended on March 13 and was only able to resume earlier this week.

“Drivers who pass their test are typically rewarded with premium reductions of between €300 and €600 at their next renewal, because they are able to get competitive quotes from several more insurers,” she said.

Ms McCarthy said that for the 33,000 drivers who would likely have passed their test between March and July, they will not see these reductions if their insurance renewal date arrives before their test date.

Most insurers will give a pro-rata refund if a person passes their test mid way through term of their cover.

But many drivers are unaware of this, Coverinaclick.ie said.

Provisional license drivers were advised to check the insurers refund policy before renewing and to flag it with their insurer as soon as they have passed their test.

RSA figures show that 36,000 drivers are currently awaiting a test.

Coverinaclick.ie experts say they are concerned that these waiting lists will dramatically expand, as centres deal with the Covid backlog.

Ms McCarthy said: “We are appealing to young drivers to be conscious that there will be significantly longer wait times, and that test centres will be prioritising the appointments of drivers whose test was suspended or cancelled during lockdown.”

This means it will take longer than many may have thought for their test appointment to come through.

