Driving test delays set to be a financial blow to thousands

THE request by the Road Safety Authority for non-essential workers to cancel their driving tests will come as a financial blow to thousands, mainly young drivers.

The latest delay in testing will mean drivers are likely to miss out on savings of between €300 and €600 at insurance renewal time, a leading insurance broker said.

It comes at a time when there is already a 30-week delay to get a driving test, with around 60,000 people affected.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said driving tests will continue under Level 5 restrictions, but it asked non-essential workers to cancel their tests.

People with an appointment for a driver theory test has also been asked to cancel, unless they are essential workers.

It said it does not have information on the employment status of those seeking a test, so has asked those not classified as essential to cancel their tests.

It asked people to do this online, and not by phone or email.

All cancelled slots will be given to those working in essential services or essential retail who are waiting on a test date.

The Government has not classed the driver theory test as an essential service so all theory tests will be suspended for six weeks.

Manager at insurance brokerage Coverinaclick.ie Deirdre McCarthy said the announcement will comes as a blow to tens of thousands of provisional drivers waiting for a test.

“But more than that, it’s going to hurt their pockets because these drivers are likely to miss out on savings of anywhere between €300 and €600 at renewal time.”

She said securing a full licence is a sure-fire way to push down the cost of the premium.

Ms McCarthy said many of the drivers on the waiting list of 60,000 will now have to wait until the latter half of 2021 to sit their test.

“The suspension of the driver test will mean that young drivers, who already pay significantly more than other drivers for their insurance, will have to press pause on their hopes of becoming fully licenced,” she said.

Delays caused by Covid-19 up to now have meant those applying for a driving test are already having to wait months for an appointment.

The new Level 5 restrictions are set to lengthen the delays.

The RSA said the National Car Testing service has been classified as an essential service, so anyone with an existing appointment to attend an NCT centre should attend as normal and is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

The RSA said there are 60,000 people waiting for a driving test.

Around 15,000 people were scheduled a test over the next five to six weeks.

Another 45,000 are waiting to be scheduled a test.

And around 20,000 are not eligible to take a test yet – this is because while the may have applied they have not completed their mandatory driving lessons or waited the six months after getting their first learner permit.

